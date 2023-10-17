- Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made a 14.93 million USDC deposit in Gemini on Monday.
- Buterin’s crypto transfers are part of a broader series of transactions after a deposit made to Coinbase two days before.
- Bitcoin witnessed a sudden price surge driven by false reports of a spot ETF approval on Monday, coinciding with the transfer.
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has reportedly made significant crypto transfers to centralized exchanges since September. On-chain analyst Lookonchain reported that his wallet moved 14.93 million USDC to the Gemini exchange on Monday. The transfer coincided with the Bitcoin price surge that was caused by false reports of a spot ETF approval.
Ethereum co-founder continues exchange deposits
Lookonchain's post on X provided details about the transfer, indicating that a wallet named Vitalik.eth received 14.93 million USDC four days prior. The sender 'Kanro' transferred the amount, which was subsequently deposited into the Gemini exchange.
vitalik.eth received 14.93M $USDC from #Kanro 4 days ago and then deposited it into #Gemini yesterday before the first surge of $BTC.#Vitalik also deposited 500K $USDC into #Coinbase 2 days ago.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 17, 2023
What did he do with the $USDC?https://t.co/o3u5JjjapUhttps://t.co/Z69WG0xuNP pic.twitter.com/dwTt7tzHp8
Lookonchain also reveals that Buterin made a transfer of 500,000 USDC into the Coinbase exchange just two days prior to the Gemini transfer. In September 2023, Buterin executed multiple Ether (ETH) transactions from his wallet to Coinbase, totaling more than $3.9 million.
FXStreet previously noted a 400 ETH transfer, valued at approximately $632,000, to Coinbase on September 25. Estimates indicate that Buterin has deposited around 2,421 ETH, valued at $3.94 million, since September 15.
USDC transfer coincided with Bitcoin surge
The crypto market on Monday saw a short-lived surge in Bitcoin's price driven by false reports suggesting the approval of the iShares Spot BTC ETF application. Although the news turned out to be inaccurate, the price of Bitcoin saw a notable increase, leading to the liquidation of nearly $80 million in short positions.
As of the time of writing, the cryptocurrency market has stabilized, with Bitcoin (BTC) displaying minor daily gains. CoinGecko's data indicates a 1% price increase for Bitcoin in the last 24 hours and a 2% price increase over the past seven days, with Bitcoin's price hovering around $28,200. CoinShares' findings also reveal that Bitcoin witnessed $16 million in inflows last week.
In contrast, Ethereum's performance has been relatively subdued in terms of price action. Despite the recent launch of a futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF), Ethereum has failed to attract substantial investor interest, CoinShares' finds. It also underscored lack of investor appetite with Ethereum outflows of $7.5 million recorded last week, offsetting much of the inflows observed the prior week.
Vitalik Buterin's recent cryptocurrency transfers to centralized exchanges has caught market attention. Still, other similar recent transfers suggest the move should be viewed in the context of a broader series of transactions and not necessarily as isolated profit-taking sales. With the market now stabilizing after the ETF frenzy, Ethereum's tepid price performance will have to be monitored to understand its longer-term outlook.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu price rises 6% as SHIB pivots to the lower mean threshold
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is pulling north, in an attempted recovery rally after a steep fall. It comes as the broader market continues to navigate volatility resulting from the Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) mania.
Chainlink price could reclaim its failed 5% rally as whales add 5 million LINK in a week
Chainlink price has a rather likely optimistic outcome even though the broader market cues may not be supporting it. This is because the cohort of LINK holders that hold the most dominance over the circulating supply are in support of the altcoin.
Nishad Singh was concerned over Sam Bankman-Fried’s extravagance, revelations as SBF trial kicks off new week
Nishad Singh, co-founder, and software engineer of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, took the stand on Monday, October 16, passing as the next executive in the mix to testify against Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).
Uniswap Price Prediction: Could UNI crash as founder faces backlash for introducing new swap fees?
Uniswap price has marked some increase in the last few days, but the broader sentiment still remains rather bearish for the altcoin. To make things worse, the community did not seem to be on board with the protocol’s founder’s new swap fees idea.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bears challenge crypto’s 2023 bull rally?
Bitcoin (BTC) price is at a critical juncture in the weekly time frame, where bulls and bears are battling for control. However, a multi-time-frame analysis shows that BTC is bullish daily and is likely to rally higher.