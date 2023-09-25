Blockchain sleuths have flagged several Ether (ETH $1,574) transactions from a wallet associated with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin in September 2023, totaling over $3.9 million.
Separate blockchain monitoring profiles shared details of a 400 ETH transaction, worth an estimated $632,000, from Vitalik’s wallet to Coinbase on Sept. 25.
According to Spot On Chain, Buterin’s most recent transaction is the latest in a spate of ETH deposits to centralized exchanges over the past 10 days. The blockchain analytics platform estimates Buterin has deposited an estimated 2,421 ETH ($3.94 million) from Sept. 15 onwards.
The platform outlined deposits amounting to 321 ETH deposited to Kraken between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19. Buterin also reportedly deposited a total of 1,700 ETH to Bitstamp in several transactions on Sept. 17 and Sept. 20 and deposited 500 ETH to Paxos on Sept. 19.
Cointelegraph has independently verified several of these transactions using access to Nansen 2 beta’s wallet profiler. Blockchain data also highlights a transfer of 2,000 ETH ($4.9 million) to the address that has been carrying out these transactions from another wallet long associated with the Ethereum co-founder.
Nansen 2 wallet profiler highlighting a 3,000 ETH transaction between wallets associated with Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Source: Nansen
According to Spot On Chain, the source of the 2,000 ETH transaction is a “better-known address” belonging to Buterin than the middle address that has been transferring funds to exchanges.
Cointelegraph previously reported a 600 ETH ($1 million) transaction from the vitalik.eth address on Aug. 21, which was also identified by on-chain monitoring platforms.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
