Bitcoin (BTC) price action on October 16 shows how the market stands in readiness for a positive development when it comes to Spot BTC exchange-traded funds. Despite multiple delays, the cryptocurrency market continues to hold out hope for approval. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), meanwhile, continues showing it is not in a rush to grant any easy passes.

Bitcoin responds to false Spot BTC ETF reports

Bitcoin (BTC) price peaked after a 10% rally during the early hours of the New York session, following news that the US SEC had approved the iShares Spot BTC ETF. The surge proved short-lived, however, on the back of confirmation that the news was false.

Despite confirmation, the damage was already done for perpetual traders that had opened short positions. Data from Coinglass shows that almost $80 million in short positions were liquidated, alongside around $18 million longs.

BTC liquidations.

While the shorts suffered, the broader market also saw over $1 billion in aggregated open interest – or open positions – wiped out due to the false reports.

BTC Open Interest

The reaction could be a presage of the kind of carnage that could occur if the US SEC actually gives a nod to the Spot BTC ETF filings it is currently deliberating over. The false rumor trampolined Bitcoin price into the $28,000 range, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) holding above the 50 level.

The extra-long daily candlewick higher caused by the false speculation looks very much like an ‘exhaustion bar’ which could actually presage a reversal in the short-term uptrend and more downside to come., Bitcoin price could lose all the ground covered on October 16, potentially going below the support provided by the ascending trendline to tag the $26,000 psychological level. A break below the trendline would provide confirmation of even deeper losses.

Only a daily candlestick close above the $29,747 resistance level would reconfirm the uptrend, clearing the path for a potential extension into the $30,000 psychological zone. In a highly bullish case, BTC price could clear the July peaks by tagging the $31,804 range high. Such a move would constitute a 15% climb above current levels.