- Ethereum Classic price is forming a bottom, suggesting a trend reversal is likely.
- A resurgence of buyers might propel ETC to climb 23% and retest $61.58.
- If the selling pressure breaches $43.93, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Ethereum Classic price experienced a run-up between July 20 and July 26. However, due to the exhaustion of bullish momentum, ETC faltered and set up two lower highs since July 26. While this could be a bearish sign, a look at the bigger picture reveals that it is a consolidation that might lead to more gains in the near future.
Ethereum Classic price nears inflection point
Ethereum Classic price rallied roughly 48% from July 20 to July 26 but failed to continue the rally going forward. This exhaustion led to the formation of lower highs, which might indicate a bearish outlook.
However, considering the ETC price action after July 26, it shows that consolidation is in the works. Investors can expect the Ethereum Classic price to either rally from its current position or retest the support level at $46.52.
The resulting uptrend will encounter $51.48, $55.58, and $58.86 resistance levels before coming face-to-face with the trading range’s mid-point at $61.58. A retest of $61.58 would indicate a 23% upswing from the current position, $49.84.
ETC/USDT 6-hour chart
On the other hand, if the selling pressure builds up at the retest of the $46.52 support level, it might shatter, paving the way for further downside. A breakdown of the $43.93 demand barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Such a move might trigger panic among buyers who might potentially sell, pushing ETC down to retest the range low at $39.68.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
