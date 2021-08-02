- Ethereum Classic price closed the week with a 4.25% gain and the month of July with a loss of -11.27%, lagging many cryptocurrencies.
- ETC 10-week simple moving average (SMA) pressing down on price as it moves from support to resistance.
- 2018 high at $47.00 remains influential, providing a solid layer of support as the consolidation continues.
Ethereum Classic price has not accomplished anything since claiming the 2018 high on July 24, showing a 3.60% gain over the last nine days. The lack of price traction stands in contrast to the unstoppable advance for Ethereum over the last 13 days. Nevertheless, the outlook continues to be tilted to the upside as long as ETC can hold the 2018 high of $47.00.
Ethereum Classic price failure at key level dyes the altcoin red
Ethereum Classic price continues to traffic in a descending parallel channel with the 10-week SMA at $51.47 and the Ichimoku Cloud exerting downward pressure on ETC while the 2018 high limits downside risk. The resulting price contraction has pushed the Bolling Band Width (BBW) to a reading of 0.08, matching the width that preceded the November 2020 spike of over 50% and the bounce in early March of over 30%. In fact, only the reading at the beginning of January is tighter. It resolved into a significant rally of nearly 60%.
If the Ethereum Classic price compression resolves to the upside, it may be swift, with the June 30 high at $62.45 being the first credible resistance. There is no resistance of note after $62.45 until the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the May-June correction at $80.75 and then the May 26 high of $84.09, presenting a gain of 63% from the current ETC price.
ETC/USD daily chart
A daily close below $47.00 invites an Ethereum Classic price decline to the midline of the descending parallel channel at $38.52, followed by the confluence of the 200-day SMA at $36.96 with the 2020 ascending trend line at $36.34. Additional weakness will not attract support until the lower line of the channel at $26.12, delivering a 49.43% loss for those ETC investors that practice a buy-and-hold strategy.
It has been mentioned before, but it is difficult to foresee a 49% decline when Ethereum Classic price trades in a constructive position within the overall price structure. Specifically, ETC is changing hands well above the 50-week SMA and the 200-day SMA, two critical moving averages. Moreover, ETC is not negatively influenced by a bearish Death Cross pattern or resistance attributable to the May crash lows. The only apparent technical restraint is the 10-week SMA at $51.47.
The bullish outlook for Ethereum Classic price is being challenged over the last few sessions. However, it is still transacting above the 2018 high of $47.00. With the BBW highlighting an extreme contraction in price, ETC investors can anticipate a swift move in the coming days with the bias directed higher due to the bullish position of the cryptocurrency in the price structure and the strong bid in the cryptocurrency complex.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price showed an excellent bullish outlook as it rallied from the range low to retest a resistance level just below the range high. While this upswing was stellar, it might be coming to an end as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal.
XRP price lacks enthusiasm as Ripple shows no signs of hope in resolution with SEC
XRP price appears to be consolidating after a rally of 50% since its swing low on July 20. New development on the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Ripple Labs has revealed that the lawsuit is likely to continue, with no end in sight.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls attempt retest of $1.50
Cardano price is currently hovering around a crucial support level, but a minor pullback before a new leg up seems likely. Therefore, investors can expect ADA to correct critical demand barriers.
Dogecoin price might slide 20% as on-chain metrics scream sell
Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.