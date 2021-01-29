- Dogecoin's sudden gigantic jumps in price trigger the altcoins' FOMO.
- DOGE-related tweets surpass Bitcoin's for the first time in history.
- A 40% correction from the recent highs highlights a perfect pump and dump scenario.
Dogecoin has shocked many with its gigantic movement in price over the last 24 hours. Despite being ridiculed as a joke, DOGE has a far-reaching social media presence that cuts across all ages, perhaps due to the unserious tone it brings to the cryptocurrency industry.
The incredible rally to $0.0885 has stolen the spotlight from Bitcoin and top altcoins like Ethereum. It is believed that Dogecoin's surprise rallies tend to signal the beginning of the much-talked altseason. Some analysts say that all the previous bull markets in altcoins have in away begun following an unexpected move in DOGE's price, but is this true?
Dogecoin rallies invoke the altcoin FOMO
Dogecoin's journey to acceptance in the cryptocurrency space has been a rollercoaster since its inception. The coin is almost a replica of Bitcoin but with humor. It tends to appeal to not inherently crypto enthusiasts, which explains the tremendous following on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit.
According to 'NebraskanGooner,' a prominent trader and analyst, Dogecoin's impact on other altcoins can be explained. In his opinion, Dogecoin attracts many people, including random participants who join the boat for fear of missing out (FOMO).
However, by the time they get to the boat, the Dogecoin ship is likely to have left and is somewhere in the deep seas. For this reason, these people look around for any other token to pump and dump. Often, they land on cryptocurrencies with mid-low market capitalizations.
Dogecoin's explosive social media mentions
Following the recent breakout, Dogecoin's tweeter volumes hit 100,000. Among these, 50,000 are said to be unique tweets that are not bot-generated. The data can be confirmed by Santiment, a platform for on-chain analysis.
The pump in social media mentions began on January 28, increasing by nearly 2,000% in just 24 hours. Dogecoin-related tweets also surpassed those of Bitcoin in the 24 hours. This was the first time an altcoin has been tweeted more than the largest cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin social media mentions
The trading activity also went ballistic, rising by more than 3,000% to $25.7 million. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE's market cap is up 407% to settle at $8.9 billion. Dogecoin has made it to the top ten cryptoasset's list, claiming the ninth spot.
Dogecoin trading activity
How altcoins reacted to the Dogecoin rally
Some selected altcoins have performed incredibly well since the spike in the value of DOGE. Stellar (XLM), for instance, broke out to post gains of over 30%. Ethereum was stable above $1,200 but stepped above $1,300 and closed in on $1,400 amid the DOGE rally.
Simultaneously, Ripple (XRP), an asset that has been in consolidation for a while, swung up over 10% to exchange hands above $0.29. Other altcoins performing tremendously over the last 24 hours are FTX Token (15%) and Terra (42%).
Dogecoin's pump and dump fate
DOGE is trading at $0.056 at the time of writing. The crypto has already lost 40% from the recent high, suggesting a perfect pump and dump scenario. If formidable support is not established soon, these losses may extend below $0.05.
DOGE/USD 4-hour chart
Buyer congestion is likely at $0.04 and could prevent Dogecoin from falling further down, mostly if support at $0.05 fails to hold. Besides, the investors who missed the pump could enter at this position and perhaps renew the uptrend for gains eyeing $0.1.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Here is how the so-called “Coinbase effect” will pump any new cryptocurrency listed
Cryptocurrency listings on exchanges and particularly on large platforms like Coinbase and Binance are a big deal. The crypto market is accustomed to a new terminology referred to as the “Coinbase effect.” This new term defines what occurs to any crypto assets listed on the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase.
BTC bulls battle key short-term resistances above $34,000
BTC/USD rises to $34,167 while flashing a two-day winning streak during early Friday. The crypto major has been on a recovery move after taking a U-turn from $29,239 on Friday and is currently attacking a short-term resistance line and 100-bar SMA, from January 14.
Zilliqa on the verge of a 67% move following extended consolidation
Zilliqa has been in consolidation after correcting from the December 2020 high of $0.099. Despite the rally observed across the cryptocurrency market in January, ZIL remained relatively stable, especially after holding above $0.05.
Stellar primed for a 30% breakout as sentiment turns extremely bullish
Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart awaiting a breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.