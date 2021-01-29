Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls battle key short-term resistances above $34,000

- BTC/USD extends Wednesday’s recovery moves amid bullish MACD, strong RSI.
- 100-bar SMA, descending trend line from January 08 adds to the upside barrier.
- Multiple supports below $30,000 can test the bears.
BTC/USD rises to $34,167 while flashing a two-day winning streak during early Friday. The crypto major has been on a recovery move after taking a U-turn from $29,239 on Friday and is currently attacking a short-term resistance line and 100-bar SMA, from January 14.
With the upbeat RSI conditions joining the bullish MACD, BTC/USD is up for crossing the nearby hurdle around mid-$33,900. However, a clear break of 100-bar SMA, at $34,300 now, becomes necessary to convince the buyers. Also acting as the key upside barrier is a three-week-long descending trend line, at $35,770 now.
If at all the BTC/USD bulls cross $35,770, the $40,000 and the record top around $42,000, marked during the early January, should gain the market’s attention.
On the downside, Tuesday’s top near $32,900 can offer immediate support ahead of directing the quote down towards the weekly bottom of $29,239. Though, the $30,000 threshold can act as a buffer during the fall.
In a case where the BTC/USD prices keep declining below $29,239, January 22 low near $28,770 and the monthly bottom close to $27,780-75 can test bears.
Overall, BTC/USD is likely to regain its strength if it manages to cross the near-term key resistances.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|33461.73
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|33461.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34899.99
|Daily SMA50
|29733.74
|Daily SMA100
|23034.51
|Daily SMA200
|16968.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|33906.51
|Previous Daily Low
|29914.15
|Previous Weekly High
|37860.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|28768.76
|Previous Monthly High
|29307.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|17578.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|32381.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|31439.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|30948.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28435.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|26956.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|34940.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|36419.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|38933.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH scarcity will drive the digital asset to $2,000
Ethereum price is fighting to stay above $1,300. Ethereum price has been under consolidation after establishing a new all-time high at $1,475 which wasn’t quite convincing. ETH dropped to $1,207 but has rebounded and it’s currently trading at $1,338.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK looks to set a new all-time high as there are no barriers ahead
Chainlink price is at $23.55 at the time of writing, on the verge of hitting a new all-time high above $25.78. It seems that large holders have accumulated a lot of Chainlink coins in the past two months ...
Stellar primed for a 30% breakout as sentiment turns extremely bullish
Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart ...
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ gears up for a move towards $5 if this level cracks
Tezos has been inside a significant uptrend since December 23, 2020, reaching a high of $3.39 on January 23, 2021. After a 22% correction in the past week, the digital asset seems ready for another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.