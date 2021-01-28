Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH scarcity will drive the digital asset to $2,000

- Ethereum price is fighting to stay above $1,300.
- The scarcity of the digital asset continues to increase as a lot of coins have been locked.
- ETH faces very little resistance to the upside and can quickly establish a new all-time high.
Ethereum price has been under consolidation after establishing a new all-time high at $1,475 which wasn’t quite convincing. ETH dropped to $1,207 but has rebounded and it’s currently trading at $1,338.
Ethereum price can reach $2,000 as its scarcity continues to increase
Despite the massive increase in price experienced by Ethereum since August 2020, the number of ETH coins inside exchanges has declined significantly. This percentage has dropped from 26.2% of the circulating supply to only 20.7% currently.
Ethereum supply on exchanges
This metric shows that investors are withdrawing their coins from exchanges to either lock them into DeFi protocols or to hold. The Eth2 deposit contract holds 2.85 million ETH and there are currently 7.09 million ETH locked in DeFi projects, which means close to 10 million Ethereum are locked, representing close to 10% of the circulating supply.
ETH Holders Distribution
Similarly, the number of large holders with 10,000 to 100,000 ETH coins ($13,000,000 to $130,000,000) has increased from 961 on October 2020, to 1,080 currently. Again indicating that whales are interested in accumulating ETH despite its price growing.
ETH/USD 4-hour chart
On the 4-hour chart, Ethereum has established an ascending triangle pattern with the resistance trendline located at $1,430. A breakout above this point can drive ETH up to $1,900 or higher.
ETH IOMAP chart
The likelihood of Ethereum cracking that resistance level seems quite high according to the In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart which shows very weak resistance above $1,340, but a lot of support between $1,300 and $1,340 with a volume of almost 9 million ETH, purchased by 464,000 addresses.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Nonetheless, the TD Sequential indicator is close to presenting a sell signal on the weekly chart. This could stop the bulls from pushing Ethereum to new all-time highs driving it to re-test the psychological level at $1,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar primed for a 30% breakout as sentiment turns extremely bullish
Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart awaiting a breakout.
Bitcoin price is bound for another downswing to $25,000, says trading veteran
Bitcoin price is currently around $31,200 after another critical recovery from $29,241. So far, BTC hasn't closed below $30,000 since breaking it out, making this level extremely strong. However, despite defending this point, Peter Brandt still thinks Bitcoin price could fall towards $25,000.
Polkadot Price Forecast: DOT screams buy from a counter sentiment perspective
Polkadot has been trading inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart since January 16. The digital asset has just rebounded from a crucial support level at $15.5 and could be aiming for a long-term price target of $19.
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ gears up for a move towards $5 if this level cracks
Tezos has been inside a significant uptrend since December 23, 2020, reaching a high of $3.39 on January 23, 2021. After a 22% correction in the past week, the digital asset seems ready for another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.