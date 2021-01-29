Anil Panchal Anil Panchal
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700

  • XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high.
  • Strong RSI favor further upside beyond 200-bar SMA immediate hurdle.
  • Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.

XRP/USD rises to 0.2717 amid early Friday’s trading session. In doing so, the altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday.

Considering the strong RSI conditions, XRP/USD is expected to stay above the 200-bar SMA level of 0.2710. Though, a downward sloping trend line from January 10, at 0.2870 now, will challenge the buyers afterward.

In a case where the XRP/USD prices rise beyond 0.2870, the upside momentum can accelerate towards another key resistance line, from December 25, which is currently around 0.3475. During the rise, the quote may catch a breather around the 0.3000 threshold.

Alternatively, the cryptocurrency pair’s pullback moves may eye the 0.2600 round-figure as immediate support ahead of targeting the weekly bottom surrounding 0.2440.

Should the XRP/USD bears dominate past-0.2440, January 22 low near 0.2400 adds to the downside filters before highlighting the 0.2000 psychological magnet for the market.

Overall, the XRP/USD prices are likely to remain depressed unless crossing 0.3475.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.2713
Today Daily Change 68 pips
Today Daily Change % 2.57%
Today daily open 0.2645
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.2836
Daily SMA50 0.3407
Daily SMA100 0.363
Daily SMA200 0.3081
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.2704
Previous Daily Low 0.2476
Previous Weekly High 0.3295
Previous Weekly Low 0.24
Previous Monthly High 0.6817
Previous Monthly Low 0.1719
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.2617
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.2563
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.2513
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.2381
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.2286
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2741
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2836
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2968

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

