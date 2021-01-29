Ripple Price Analysis: XRP buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700

- XRP/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high.
- Strong RSI favor further upside beyond 200-bar SMA immediate hurdle.
- Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
XRP/USD rises to 0.2717 amid early Friday’s trading session. In doing so, the altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday.
Considering the strong RSI conditions, XRP/USD is expected to stay above the 200-bar SMA level of 0.2710. Though, a downward sloping trend line from January 10, at 0.2870 now, will challenge the buyers afterward.
In a case where the XRP/USD prices rise beyond 0.2870, the upside momentum can accelerate towards another key resistance line, from December 25, which is currently around 0.3475. During the rise, the quote may catch a breather around the 0.3000 threshold.
Alternatively, the cryptocurrency pair’s pullback moves may eye the 0.2600 round-figure as immediate support ahead of targeting the weekly bottom surrounding 0.2440.
Should the XRP/USD bears dominate past-0.2440, January 22 low near 0.2400 adds to the downside filters before highlighting the 0.2000 psychological magnet for the market.
Overall, the XRP/USD prices are likely to remain depressed unless crossing 0.3475.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.2713
|Today Daily Change
|68 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|2.57%
|Today daily open
|0.2645
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.2836
|Daily SMA50
|0.3407
|Daily SMA100
|0.363
|Daily SMA200
|0.3081
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2704
|Previous Daily Low
|0.2476
|Previous Weekly High
|0.3295
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.24
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.1719
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.2617
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.2563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.2513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.2381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.2286
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2741
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2836
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2968
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP buyers confront short-term key SMA to regain 0.2700
XRP/USD rises to 0.2717 amid early Friday’s trading session. In doing so, the altcoin refreshes intraday top while extending the recovery moves from a swing low of 0.2440 marked on Wednesday. Multiple resistance lines stand tall to challenge bulls.
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK looks to set a new all-time high as there are no barriers ahead
Chainlink price is at $23.55 at the time of writing, on the verge of hitting a new all-time high above $25.78. It seems that large holders have accumulated a lot of Chainlink coins in the past two months ...
Stellar primed for a 30% breakout as sentiment turns extremely bullish
Stellar had a considerable price spike towards $0.411 on January 7 and has been consolidating ever since. The digital asset is currently trading inside a descending triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart ...
Tezos Price Prediction: XTZ gears up for a move towards $5 if this level cracks
Tezos has been inside a significant uptrend since December 23, 2020, reaching a high of $3.39 on January 23, 2021. After a 22% correction in the past week, the digital asset seems ready for another leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.