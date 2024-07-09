- Meme coins DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, BONK, WIF, and FLOKI have started recovering from the recent correction in the crypto market.
- BONK extended gains by over 17% in the last 24 hours, while PEPE ralliesd 13%, per CoinGecko data.
- Legal expert says that the SEC is likely to be drawn to meme coins, the most profitable crypto category in Q2 2024.
Meme coins added 8% to their market capitalization in the last 24 hours amidst a market-wide recovery in crypto. The top five meme coins in the category have started their recovery, as seen by the 24-hour gains on CoinGecko.
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), Bonk (BONK), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Floki (FLOKI) started their recovery, posting between 1% and 17% gains in the past 24 hours.
Ethereum holders are awaiting the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval on the investment product. ETH traders are optimistic and this is one of the market movers that has catalyzed a recovery in Ethereum-based meme coins and related assets in the past 24 hours.
Meme coin narrative is not dead: DOGE, SHIB, PEPE, FLOKI, BONK, WIF recover
Meme coins added between 1% and 17% to their value in the past 24 hours as Bitcoin recovered from the recent correction. Bitcoin sustains above $57,000 on Tuesday as meme coins extend gains and traders slowly turn profitable on positions that were underwater for the past week.
Coinglass data shows that Open Interest (OI) in Dogecoin increased by 2.37% on Tuesday, the highest increase in OI among top meme coins.
Bonk's value increased by over 20% in the past 24 hours, as seen on CoinGecko. Reports from McKinsey show that meme coins were the most profitable category in crypto in Q2 2024. While the sector may have lost its luster during the correction, it is making a swift recovery this week.
Meme coin price as seen on CoinGecko
While meme coins continue to attract investors and drive interest among market participants, a legal expert believes they may soon capture the attention of US financial regulators.
Legal expert says the SEC may turn to meme coins for securities law violations
A Cointelegraph report shows that David Chung, Creo Legal’s founding director, says: “Nothing gets to the SEC faster than shilling a meme coin.” Chung is likely referring to celebrities and influencers and their interest in meme coins in the ongoing crypto cycle.
The legal expert believes that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could potentially go after celebrities for selling unregistered securities without an appropriate license. Liam Hennessy, partner at law firm Clyde & Co., says that celebrities had a difficult time in previous crypto cycles for “touting” crypto projects.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple climb higher, beat mid-week slump even as selling pressure persists
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of positive inflows in Spot ETFs this week. Ethereum trades above psychological resistance at $3,000 as founder Vitalik Buterin and key influencers speak at EthCC conference on Wednesday.
Ripple lawsuit ruling awaited while analyst sets double-digit target for XRP in 2025
Ripple traders are awaiting the final ruling in the US Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against the payment remittance firm. A pro-crypto attorney, Fred Rispoli, informed market participants that a ruling is likely by July 31 2024, through a tweet on X.
Bitcoin price faces resistance near $58,000 despite second consecutive day of inflows in US spot Bitcoin ETFs
Bitcoin spot ETFs received the second consecutive day of inflows this week on Tuesday. On June 5 and 6, 35,486 BTC outflowed from BitMEX, marking the second-largest BTC outflow in the exchange.
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu could extend gains as selling pressure declines, investors accumulate DOGE and SHIB
Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu extend their gains on Wednesday as the selling pressure on the meme coins reduced. Data from the on-chain intelligence tracker IntoTheBlock shows that less than 50% of wallet addresses holding these meme coins are currently profitable.
Bitcoin: BTC sinks under $55,000 as Mt Gox prepares payment to creditors
Bitcoin (BTC) price is having its worst week of the year, influenced by selling activity among BTC miners and heavy transfers of Bitcoins to exchanges by Mt Gox and the German Government.