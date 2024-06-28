- Dogecoin price finds support around $0.118, the 200-week EMA.
- On-chain data shows DOGE’s development activity is increasing, signaling positive sentiment among investors.
- A weekly candlestick close below $0.118 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price has stabilized around $0.118, aligning with the 200-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while on-chain data reveals a rising trend in DOGE's development activity, reflecting optimistic sentiment among investors. With these indicators in place, DOGE appears poised for a bullish upswing in the coming days.
Dogecoin shows potential for a move-up
Dogecoin price found support at the 200-week EMA around the $0.118 level and, at the time of writing, trades at $0.125 on Friday.
The 200-week EMA roughly coincides with the weekly support level of $0.118, considered a key support level.
If this support level holds, DOGE could rally 13% to retest its resistance level at $0.142, the 50% price retracement level between $0.055 to $0.228 from August 14 2023, to March 25 2024, respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the weekly chart has briefly slipped below the 50 neutral level, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) is on its way to doing the same. If bulls are indeed making a comeback, then both momentum indicators must maintain their positions above their respective neutrality levels. Such a development would add a tailwind to the recovery rally.
If DOGE closes above $0.142, it could extend an additional 20% rally to retest its next weekly resistance level at $0.171.
DOGE/USDT weekly chart
Based on IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM), nearly 194,960 addresses accumulated 42.19 billion DOGE tokens at an average price of $0.107. These addresses bought the dog-based meme token between $0.098 and $0.121, which makes it a key support zone. These investors will likely add more to their holdings if the price retraces.
Interestingly, the $0.098 to $0.121 zone mentioned from a technical analysis perspective coincides with the GIOM findings, making this zone a key reversal area to watch.
DOGE GIOM chart
Also, Santiment’s Development Activity metric monitors the frequency of development events documented in the public GitHub repository over a period of time. An increase in this metric typically indicates ongoing efforts to maintain, innovate, and enhance the protocol, which is generally viewed positively by investors and stakeholders. Conversely, a decrease in this metric could lead to concerns regarding the project's sustainability, ability to innovate, and interaction with the community in the coming times.
As in DOGE’s case, the index rose 17% on Thursday and has constantly increased since the start of June. The rise in DOGE’s developing activity adds further credence to the bullish outlook.
DOGE Development Activity
Even though the on-chain metric and technical analysis point to a bullish outlook, if DOGE’s weekly candlestick closes below $0.118, the weekly support level, this move would invalidate the bullish thesis by producing a lower low on a weekly timeframe. This development could see Dogecoin’s price fall 14% to the next weekly support level of $0.101.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three key factors that could propel Ethereum to new heights
Ethereum's decreasing exchange supply may be caused by increasing ETH staking. Galaxy Research predicts $5 billion in inflows in first five months of Ethereum ETF launch. Ethereum needs to overcome the $3,629 key resistance to validate bullish thesis.
SOL and AVAX see gains amid corrections looming due to FOMO
Solana and Avalanche have rallied by 9% and 7%, respectively, on Thursday after a slight recovery across the crypto market. However, Santiment data reveals FOMO as the major force behind SOL's rise, while AVAX has had little influence from FOMO on its price.
Axie Infinity price dips 45% since April even as Axies’ active addresses rise nearly 700%
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a gaming finance (GamsFi) token with a virtual world and a game featuring Axies from the NFT collection. AXS has wiped out nearly 45% of its value in the past two months as AXS price has been in a state of decline since April.
Coinbase sues SEC, FDIC over claims of non-compliance with FOIA
Coinbase filed a lawsuit on Thursday in the Washington, DC District Court against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), claiming that both regulators have refused to release information concerning crypto regulations.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation.