- Dogecoin price has lost 30% gains made this summer,
- A rise back towards all-time highs would result in 1,000 percent (10x) from DOGE’s current market value.
- A breach above $0.10 could be the first impulse wave of the future 10X rally.
Dogecoin price is on every investor’s watch list as a speculative investment could yield draw-dropping returns in the future.
Dogecoin price will 10x one day
Dogecoin price is a long way south from its all-time highs at $0.75. This week the bears managed to suppress the DOGE price an additional 30%, bringing the current market value to $0.064 on August 27.
When reviewing the technicals, the DOGE price has more space to fall. However, based on the tapering Volume Profile Indicator (suggesting a bottom is near), a fair assessment could be made suggesting that DOGE will one day retrace back towards the all-time high.
A Dogecoin Bullrun targeting the all-time high at $0.75 would result in a 10x increase in profit, Meaning that a 100-dollar investment at the current DOGE price would yield a $1,000 profit if and when the bullish retracement occurs.
DOGE/USDT 2-Day Chart
Despite the optimistic overview, investors should know that DOGE has much more space to fall without invalidating the bullish macro idea. Based on previous forecasts and the sharp liquidation towards the end of August, a $0.02 DOGE is still very possible, resulting in an additional 60% decline.
Therefore, a dollar-cost approach is still the best way to consider dealing with the world’s favorite meme coin. It is worth noting that the start of the anticipated 10X Bullrun could ensue if the bulls can produce a closing candle above $0.10.
For an in depth macro analysis please consider reading Why DOGE could fall to $0.02.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Dogecoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.
Dogecoin price on the threshold, ready to face off sellers at $0.1000
Dogecoin price is at the tail end of the most recent pullback from $0.0917. The largest meme coin pivots at $0.0686 at the time of writing, but it’s expected to close the distance to $0.1000 with its next move. Anticipation of the release of a Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge may prove a bullish catalyst.
Ethereum price could go either way, the end result will be lower
Ethereum (ETH) price is set to enter a rare moment of silence as liquidity thins towards 16:00 CET, and traders await the comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell at one of the most important central bank events of this year.
Tezos price prediction: A return to $1.20 is unavoidable
Tezos (XTZ) price action is on the cusp of printing some violent swings as Fed chair Powell preparesto make one of his biggest speeches for the year. With investors looking for clues on what to do, the initial reaction will probably be a dovish one with a pop above a big technical hurdle. Only then will there be a substantial paring back of the gains, potentially with a nuclear implosion that will continue for days.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.