- Dogecoin price posts 8.5% rebound in five days, as investors beam with hope for year-end rally.
- DOGE whale addresses could keep the price down if they continue with the selling spree.
- Dogecoin price must cross above a confluence resistance at $0.0855 to confirm plausible year-end rally.
Dogecoin price is battling a sudden increase in overhead pressure after posting a five-day bullish stint to trade at $0.0771 at the time of writing. The leading meme coin came under pressure earlier this week as investors reacted to billionaire Elon Musk's intention to leave Twitter as CEO.
Following Musk's $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, Dogecoin price exploded to $0.1596, prompting investors to believe that the meme coin would benefit a lot if he held onto the top position at the microblogging company. Elon Musk said he would step down to run developer and server teams as soon as he finds his replacement.
Dogecoin price flashes red signals ahead of 2023
Dogecoin price may have upheld a longer-term uptrend if it had cracked resistance at $0.0855, in confluence with the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in red), the 100-day EMA (in blue) and the dotted falling trend line – illustrated on the 12-hour time frame chart below.
Still, breaking above the upper falling trend line (the continuous line) would have bolstered DOGE past $0.1000, from where it could rise to tag $0.1600. Dogecoin is exchanging hands at $0.0771 amid a spike in selling pressure and a growing risk of retesting support at $0.0702 and $0.0573, respectively.
DOGE/USD 12-hour chart
Bulls are probably waiting for a lower-priced DOGE before pushing the price up again. Remember, despite the resistance at $0.0855, Dogecoin price's outlook seems quite bullish. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator recently sent a buy signal as the blue line crossed above the signal line (in red), implying that a recovery was in the offing.
What could be preventing Dogecoin price from year-end rally?
Large-volume investors are known to impact crypto prices either positively or negatively. When they buy more tokens, prices generally go up – the opposite is true.
Therefore, declines will likely follow when addresses holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 coins sell 2.08% of DOGE's total supply. This explains Dogecoin's price 28% loss in just three weeks.
Dogecoin Supply Distribution
From the chart above, we see that addresses in this investment tier currently hold 17.80% of the meme coin's total supply, down from 19.88% on December 1 and 21.01% on November 1.
Dogecoin price movement to the upside could stay limited as long as this selling spree continues. Similarly, the meme coin would incline to explore the rabbit hole until it finds a bottom amid the crypto winter.
Stablecoin volume explodes, hits $7.4 trillion, defies crypto winter and FTX contagion
Bitcoin prepares for spike in volatility after holding steady through US stock market bloodbath
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bank of England deems crypto “too dangerous”, calls for regulations as market cap touches $770 billion
The crypto market is not making much headway when it comes to recovery since the FTX collapse. Consequently, the fear of volatility has intensified among authorities.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried receives bail approval for $250 million
Former FTX CEO is being investigated for fraud and illicit use of customer funds following extradition from the Bahamas. The bail conditions limit Sam Bankman-Fried to conduct transactions worth less than $1,000 at all times.
XRP Price Prediction: Bulls vs. Bears - Last trade of the year
XRP price shows bears in control of the trend. Still, high-cap investors seem almost certain of a countertrend spike in the coming weeks. This thesis remains neutral but identifies how to engage in a bearish and bullish scenario.
Crypto.com Price Prediction: Investors on edge as bears aim for new all-time lows
Crypto.com price may be setting up for an end-of-the-year decline. CRO will need to display tremendous strength to alter the bearish bias.The bulls will need to hurdle the $0.063 barrier to launch a counterattack.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.