- Dogecoin price is testing the resistance around the 100-day EMA at $0.1073, with an impending decline ahead.
- On-chain data shows DOGE's daily active addresses decreasing and dormant wallets moving again, signaling a bearish move.
- A weekly candlestick close above $0.1073 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price rose slightly during Asian trading hours on Friday, approaching the critical resistance zone around $0.1073. On-chain data shows DOGE's daily active addresses decreasing and dormant wallets moving again, signaling a bearish outlook for Dogecoin in the upcoming days.
Dogecoin price poised for rejection after retesting key resistance level
Dogecoin's price finds resistance around its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around $0.1073. This level also aligns with the weekly resistance level of $0.1018. As of Friday, it trades slightly higher by 1% at $0.1010.
If the 100-day EMA at $0.1073 holds as resistance, DOGE could decline 24% to retest its next weekly support at $0.0782.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the weekly chart trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively, suggesting an impending bearish trend.
DOGE/USDT weekly chart
Santiment's Daily Active Addresses index, which helps track network activity over time, aligns with the bearish outlook noted from a technical perspective. A rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In Doge's case, Daily Active Addresses have declined 10% this week and have been falling constantly since mid-March, indicating demand for DOGE's blockchain usage is decreasing.
DOGE Daily Active Addresses chart
Additionally, Santiment's Age Consumed index shows that spikes in this metric suggest dormant tokens (tokens stored in wallets for a long time) are in motion and can be used to spot short-term local tops or bottoms.
For DOGE, history shows that the spikes were followed by a decline in Dogecoin price. The most recent uptick on August 6 also forecasted that DOGE was ready for a downtrend.
DOGE Age Consumed chart
Even though on-chain metrics and technical analysis point to a bearish outlook, if the Dogecoin price produces a weekly candlestick close above $0.1073, the move would invalidate the bearish thesis. This development could see DOGE's price rally to revisit its weekly resistance at $0.1435.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap has launched a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its upcoming v4 codebase. Uniswap v4 will introduce several new features, including on-chain limit orders and flash accounting.
FLOKI down following partnership with Premier League club Nottingham Forest
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season.
Justin Sun stakes Ether with Lido, says TRON Protocol offers six times higher yield at nearly 25%
Justin Sun, founder of TRON and crypto expert compared the staking yield on Ethereum and TRON in a recent tweet. Sun stakes his Ethereum with Lido Protocol and earns a 4% yield on his holdings.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday.