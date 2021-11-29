Decentraland price to provide a buy opportunity before MANA sets new highs at $7.5

Decentraland price is seeing a minor pullback after a 10% upswing.

The correction could extend, allowing MANA to retest $4 before rallying to a new all-time high at $7.5.

A breakdown of the range low at $2.73 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Decentraland price is currently undergoing a minor retracement. This downswing is likely to continue until it retests a crucial reversal zone. But the move will provide sidelined buyers with an opportunity to accumulate before starting a new upswing to potentially fresh all-time highs.

Decentraland price prepares for a blastoff

Decentraland price has been teetering around the 50% retracement level at $4.32 for quite some time. Even the COVID-induced crash did not push it below the level. Instead, MANA rallied roughly 10% to $5.23, but it is now experiencing a short-term pullback.

Investors can expect Decentraland price to head lower and pierce through the trading range’s midpoint at $4.32. This move will put it closer to a reversal zone, extending from $3.40 to $3.94.

A dip into this area will allow sidelined buyers to accumulate and get on the Metaverse bandwagon, propelling Decentraland price to rally. The first hurdle that MANA will face is $4.32, followed by the range high at $5.9.

Clearing these ceilings will open the path to new highs. The 100% Fibonacci extension level at $6.31 is close to the range high and is likely to be tagged quickly. However, it could go further – market participants could expect MANA to retest the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $7.53.

This run-up will indicate a 91% ascent from $3.93 and set a new high for the Metaverse token.

The downswing into the buy zone might sound alluring, but investors should note that it will only arrive if the midpoint of the trading range at $4.32 is breached. Failing to do so might trigger a premature uptrend for MANA.

MANA/USDT 4-hour chart

While things are looking up for Decentraland price, a breakdown through the base of this high probability reversal zone, ranging from $3.93 to $3.40, will be indicative of weak bullish momentum. A daily close below $3.40 is likely to trigger a retest of the range low at $2.74.

If Decentraland price produces a swing low beneath this barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.