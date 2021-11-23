Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon

- Decentraland price is forming a cup-and-handle pattern, suggesting a 50% upswing to $5.5.
- Due to the inherent nature of MANA, its share of the Metaverse is likely to increase.
- A breakdown of the $3.6 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Decentraland and other metaverse tokens have seen massive growth due to the recent rebranding of Facebook. These tokens are showing strength despite the overall market showing a sightly bearish outlook. MANA, on the other hand, shows signs that a short-term upswing is likely. From a fundamental perspective, it also stands to capture a massive share of the metaverse market.
Decentraland and its role in the metaverse
After witnessing a 555% rally in just two days on the back of the Facebook rebranding, Decentraland is currently cooling off, eyeing another leg-up. But what is Decentraland or MANA?
Decentraland is a blockchain-based, fully immersive 3D metaverse that allows users to customize their avatar and purchase land in the virtual world. MANA, much like many utility tokens, is used as a currency in this metaverse.
While there are a plethora of projects in this sector, MANA takes a special place due to two reasons.
The Metaverse hype: After Facebook’s rebranding to Meta on October 28, plenty of investors like SoftBank and others allocated capital or set up funds to projects in the same genre. Even after almost a month, these tokens seem to be pumping even when the general market structure has weakened.
At the time of writing, SAND was in the price discovery phase, with MANA and ENJ closely following the trend.
Coming back to Decentraland, the token is backed by major players like Digital Currency Group, Genesis One Capital, and Fundamental Labs, all of whom have invested in the project. Digital Currency Group’s Grayscale Investment company holds 18.4 million MANA tokens worth $71.6 million.
This suggests that these investors are in it for the long haul, pointing to the fact that this sector has more room to grow. As a result, MANA could see a further spike in its market value.
MANA Grayscale holdings chart
Working product: What sets Decentraland apart from other competitors like Axie Infinity or Sandbox is that it is the only project that is fully immersive and provides a 3D experience for its users. In contrast, other top projects are either 2D or do not have a working prototype.
While there are a plethora of projects that claim to be in the Metaverse ecosystem, they consist in just a 2D game that allows users to trade cards with their NFT collections. Take Axie Infinity, for example; the game has a total revenue of $185 million within a 2D metaverse, which is significantly underwhelming considering the scope of the burgeoning ecosystem.
Metaverse rank chart
With a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, CoinGecko puts AXS at the top of their Metaverse coin list. At third place is The Sandbox, whose token SAND has rallied 665% although it is yet to launch a working product.
MANA, on the other hand, constitutes 17.45% of the Metaverse market capitalization share and has a 3D universe with a working model that allows users to buy land, customize it and explore the virtual landscape actively.
Due to these reasons, Decentraland is likely to capture a larger share of the Metaverse and perhaps overtake Axie Infinity for the number one spot.
MANA price looks ready for a higher high
MANA price set up a cup-and-handle pattern between October 30 and November 18. This technical formation contains two rounded bottoms. The one on the left has a steeper swing low and is known as “cup,” while the other is called “handle.”
The setup forecasts a 48% upswing to $5.49, obtained by measuring the distance between the cup’s swing low and the horizontal trend line connecting swing points of the rounded bottoms at $3.70 and adding it to the breakout point.
Decentraland breached this barrier on November 19, signaling a breakout. Since then, MANA has rallied 16% but recently retested the $3.70 support level. Going forward, investors can expect this altcoin to rally 32% from its current position at $4.11 to reach its intended target at $5.49.
Investors need to keep an eye out for a potential increase in buying pressure that might extend the upswing to the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level at nearly $7.
MANA/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for decentraland, a downswing that pushes MANA to retest the $3.70 support level will indicate a loss of buyer enthusiasm. If the bearish momentum pushes the altcoin to produce a daily candlestick close below this barrier, it will invalidate the bullish thesis by creating a lower low. In this situation, MANA price might revisit the $3.13 foothold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why Decentraland will dominate Metaverse and MANA price will hit $7 soon
Decentraland and other metaverse tokens have seen massive growth due to the recent rebranding of Facebook. These tokens are showing strength despite the overall market showing a sightly bearish outlook.
Moonbeam leads second Polkadot parachain auction
Moonbeam is leading the second parachain slot auction. More DOT are being staked or pulled out of circulation for a crowdloan, accounting for nearly 8% of the token issuance.
Three reasons why Ethereum price drop to $4,000 may have been the local bottom
Ethereum price fell in tandem with other major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, dropping to $3,962 on November 18. The second-largest digital asset by market capitalization appears to be recovering slowly from the recent correction.
Litecoin price primed for 20% upswing as LTC adoption takes off
Litecoin price looks ready to reverse its temporary downtrend as it bounces off a vital demand barrier. A potential spike in buying pressure could kick-start a rally, but LTC needs to surpass one crucial level.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.