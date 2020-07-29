Cryptocurrency Market News: Ripple rockets as Bitcoin and Ethereum struggle to contain gains

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Markets:
Bitcoin price is struggling to hold above the short term support at $10,900. The rush to defend this support comes after Bitcoin lost the ground above $11,000 even after trading yearly highs at $11,400. On the downside, support was established at $10,800. At the moment, BTC/USD is exchanging hands at $10,964. All the attention and effort in the bullish camp is directed towards redeeming the position above $11,000.
The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ether like Bitcoin is trying to save investors from a trip downstream that could be disastrous. ETH/USD recently hit a yearly high at $334 but retreated, stepping below the support at $320. As reported earlier, Ethereum embraced support at $312 and is currently nurturing a bullish momentum. As discussed a triangle breakout could eventually catapult Ether beyond $340.
Ripple, on the other hand, is at the helm of recovery in the market. As Bitcoin and Ethereum retreat to take a breather, XRP scaled levels above $0.23 as well as $0.24. Meanwhile, over 4.61% of gains have been posted on the day. XRP/USD is trading at $0.2414, supported by a strong bullish bias and high volume.
Among the 100 coins, some cryptoassets are performing incredibly well. They include Aave (10.61%), Elrond (11.11%), Algorand (9.55%), Nexo (9.93%), and iExec RLC (11.13%).
Chart Of The Day: ETH/USD 1-hour
Market:
Bakkt, the physically-settled futures trading platform and a subsidiary of the Intercontinental Exchange has in the past couple of days recorded massive volumes for BTC futures contracts. The surge is taking place amid the spike in Bitcoin (BTC) price. Bitcoin recently hit a new high for the year while Bakkt futures on July 28 hit 11,506 contracts; representing an 85% increase from the last record high. The futures contracts are settled in Bitcoin and not in cash.
In just 14 days, Grayscale, a fund management firm based in New York has recorded an additional $1 billion in assets. The company confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday that assets under its management have now hit $5.1 billion. The lion’s share of the fund is held in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust while Grayscale Ethereum Trust comes in the second spot.
Industry:
According to the most recent data by Messari, a cryptoanalysis platform, DeFi only represents 1.5% of the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization. The sum of all DeFi projects as per the data by Messari is $4.1 billion (less than Bitcoin Cash’s market cap). Messari’s analyst Watkins rubbishes the claim that the ecosystem is overvalued. Instead, he believes that DeFi has massive room for growth as it benefits from “the reallocation” of funds from some of the top 30 cryptocurrencies that are rather “useless first-gen cryptocurrencies, ghost town ‘ETH killers,’ and dead projects.”
On the other hand, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) is advising DeFi users not to ignore the smart contracts' risk. He also warned that users should not “risk their life savings” in the ecosystem.
Quote of the day:
DeFi is still fine, but don't act like it's a place where you should advocate for a lot of regular people to put their life savings into. @Vitali Buterin
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD faces strong resistance upfront
BTC/USD bulls took control in the early hours of Wednesday and took the price up from $10,936 to $10,966. The buyers are currently aiming for the $11,000 psychological level. The daily confluence detector ...
RiXRP/USD bulls in complete control, aim for $0.25 psychological level
XRP/USD bulls retained control for the fifth straight day as the price went up from $0.2246 to $0.2378. Over the last four days, XRP/USD has been sitting on top of the 20-day Bollinger Band, showing that ...
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD readies for the ultimate lift-off to $340
Ethereum price hit a wall at the new 2020 high around $334. Bulls had a plan keep to keep the price above the support at $320, however, this dream was shattered when bearish pressure increased during the trading sessions on ...
Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD jumps into overbought zone
TRX/USD bulls retained control of the market for the third straight day as the price went up from $0.01928 to $0.01951. In the process, the price jumped above the 20-day Bollinger jaw upper band.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.