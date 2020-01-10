Price action has remained extremely narrow for some seven weeks, it comes following a bearish flag breakout.

LTC/USD daily chart

Chunky supply can be observed from the range of $46-49, proving some difficulty. The area previously served as a strong demand zone.

EOS/USD trades nearly 9% higher today after a good performance today.

The price bounced off the 55 daily EMA and is now nearing 3.00.

The RSI is not yet overbought so there is some space to move higher.

The market is clearly behind this move as the volume at the bottom of the chart shows.

2.20 looks to be the base and now the consolidation high of 2.85 is broken 3.20 is the next resistance.

BCH/USD is trading much higher today as crypto sentiment improves.

Bitcoin Cash has now breached the 250.00 psychological resistance level.

The price is also above the 55 EMA but not yet over the 200.

The move was backed by good volume and the RSI has moved further into positive territory.

The next resistance level stands at 268.42 which has been used in the past.