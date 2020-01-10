In a good day for crypto's Bitcoin Cash trades over 8% higher.

The price has breached the psychological level of 250.00.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

BCH/USD is trading much higher today as crypto sentiment improves.

Bitcoin Cash has now breached the 250.00 psychological resistance level.

The price is also above the 55 EMA but not yet over the 200.

The move was backed by good volume and the RSI has moved further into positive territory.

The next resistance level stands at 268.42 which has been used in the past.

Additonal Level