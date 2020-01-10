  • In a good day for crypto's Bitcoin Cash trades over 8% higher.
  • The price has breached the psychological level of 250.00.

BCH/USD Daily Chart

BCH/USD is trading much higher today as crypto sentiment improves.

Bitcoin Cash has now breached the 250.00 psychological resistance level.

The price is also above the 55 EMA but not yet over the 200.

The move was backed by good volume and the RSI has moved further into positive territory.

The next resistance level stands at 268.42 which has been used in the past.

Bitcoin Cash

Additonal Level

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 259.8827
Today Daily Change 22.0913
Today Daily Change % 9.29
Today daily open 237.7914
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 209.9993
Daily SMA50 208.7049
Daily SMA100 230.239
Daily SMA200 278.2701
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 243.777
Previous Daily Low 231.2301
Previous Weekly High 225.7353
Previous Weekly Low 191.7762
Previous Monthly High 220.5853
Previous Monthly Low 170.0256
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 236.023
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 238.9841
Daily Pivot Point S1 231.422
Daily Pivot Point S2 225.0526
Daily Pivot Point S3 218.8751
Daily Pivot Point R1 243.9689
Daily Pivot Point R2 250.1464
Daily Pivot Point R3 256.5159

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies

Looking to bottom out after failing to conquer the skies

The three leading cryptocurrencies by market capitalization – not stable coins – are in evident decline. They have all reached the upper limits of triangular compression figures that are pushing them without remission towards relevant decision points.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls in retreat as price hovers around $0.2000

Ripple's XRP, now the third-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $8.8 billion, has lost about 2% of its value to trade at $0.2000 by the time of writing.

More Ripple News

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours

Dash price analysis: DASH/USD jumps by 6% in a matter of hours

DASH, now the 22nd largest digital asset with the current market value of $500 million has gained over 6% since the beginning of Friday and became of the best-performing major altcoins. 

More Dash News

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the verge of bearish breakthrough

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD on the verge of bearish breakthrough

BTC/USD is moving with a short-term downside bias. Critical support is created by SMA50 daily on approach to $7,350.

More Bitcoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive

The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location