The price bounced off the 55 daily EMA and found a bid.

EOS/USD Daily Chart

EOS/USD trades nearly 9% higher today after a good performance today.

The price bounced off the 55 daily EMA and is now nearing 3.00.

The RSI is not yet overbought so there is some space to move higher.

The market is clearly behind this move as the volume at the bottom of the chart shows.

2.20 looks to be the base and now the consolidation high of 2.85 is broken 3.20 is the next resistance.

