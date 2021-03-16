Ethereum 2.0 wallet hits $6.5 billion amid ETH price imminent bounce to $2,000

Ethereum 2.0 deposit wallet has hit a historical high of roughly 3.5 million Ether according to dappRadar, a platform that tracks smart contracts. At the prevailing exchange rates, the tokens make up a value of $6.5 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum address activity signals long-term growth, which is a relief, especially with the recent price drop to $1,700. Read more...

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon pullback continues in tandem with declining network growth

Polygon has lost over 7% of its value in the last 24 hours. The asset is currently rebranding from MATIC and boasts of a market cap of $1.8 billion. In the last 24 hours, the token has attracted roughly $457 million in trading volume across all exchanges. Meanwhile, Polygon is teetering at $0.37 while declines linger. Read more...

NULS price eyes a pullback despite a flurry of DeFi developments

NULS project has announced multiple collaborations with DeFi projects and the launch of liquidity pools over the last few days. Despite the significance of the announcements, NULS price suggests that a drop could be underway. Read more...