Ethereum 2.0 wallet hits $6.5 billion amid ETH price imminent bounce to $2,000
Ethereum 2.0 deposit wallet has hit a historical high of roughly 3.5 million Ether according to dappRadar, a platform that tracks smart contracts. At the prevailing exchange rates, the tokens make up a value of $6.5 billion. Meanwhile, Ethereum address activity signals long-term growth, which is a relief, especially with the recent price drop to $1,700. Read more...
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon pullback continues in tandem with declining network growth
Polygon has lost over 7% of its value in the last 24 hours. The asset is currently rebranding from MATIC and boasts of a market cap of $1.8 billion. In the last 24 hours, the token has attracted roughly $457 million in trading volume across all exchanges. Meanwhile, Polygon is teetering at $0.37 while declines linger. Read more...
NULS price eyes a pullback despite a flurry of DeFi developments
NULS project has announced multiple collaborations with DeFi projects and the launch of liquidity pools over the last few days. Despite the significance of the announcements, NULS price suggests that a drop could be underway. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
DOGE is ready to go higher
Dogecoin Coin price breaks out above the falling trendline on the 30-minute chart. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk wants DOGE listed on Coinbase to increase accessibility. A decisive rally above $0.0634 confirms that the rebound from the February lows will continue.
VET could retrace 13% after a new all-time high
VeChain price hints at a pullback after momentum reversal indicator (MRI) flashed a reversal signal. Now, VET could correct 13% to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.066. The sell-off might extend another 13% if the above barrier fails to hold.
BitMEX co-founder and Bitcoin billionaire pleads not guilty after surrendering in New York
Ben Delo, one of the founders and former executives of BitMEX — once the largest crypto derivatives exchange — has pleaded not guilty after surrendering to U.S. authorities in New York.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.