Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week due to endorsements from Elon Musk and a massive pump orchestrated by the subreddit WallStreetBets which managed to successfully push the price of Gamestop stock, triggering a massive short squeeze.

Litecoin price had a significant 7% surge in the past several hours thanks to Bitcoin’s new all-time high at $45,000 after Tesla announced the purchase of $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and potentially other digital assets in the future.

VeChain price has endured a week-long consolidation period without providing any clear signs of where it is headed next. But as VET trading will be open to a wider audience, a spike in buying pressure could see it rise by more than 40%.