Dogecoin price is on the cusp of a 35% rally

Dogecoin price shows its plans after tagging an inflection point that could trigger a run-up. Going forward, investors need to pay close attention to the buy zone and how DOGE reacts to it.

Dogecoin price set up a range, extending from $0.049 to $0.078 as it rallied 60 between June 18 and June 27. After a premature attempt to rally higher DOGE failed and resulted in a steep correction that has brought DOGE to a buy zone.

This area extends from $0.053 to $0.060 and is well-below the midpoint of the range, which indicates that it is in a deep-discount area. Often, such retracements are reversed in the aforementioned area, resulting in the start of the next leg-up. For Dogecoin price, market participants can also look forward to something similar.

Market update: Bitcoin price triggers the infamous Pi Cycle Bottom!

Bitcoin price shows optimistic signals to close out Wednesday, July 13th’s trading session. During the New York session, the bears flexed a brief attack on the $18,900 barrier. The bulls quickly ate up the opportunity within minutes and have managed to rally back into the $20,000 price level.

Amidst the $20,000 rebound, the Bitcoin price has suddenly triggered the infamous Pi Cycle Bottom indicator. Investors may recall the Pi Cycle’s significance as it accurately signaled the 2018 lows at $3,000 and the $64,000 highs as Pi Cycle Top in 2021.

Will the CRO price show any profit in July?

Crypto.com price shows weakness during the second trading week of July. Although the bullish scenario has not been invalidated, market conditions warrant consideration of an alternative scenario.

Last week on July 8th, the Crypto.com’s CRO price reconquered the descending parallel channel, which prompted the necessity to consider a bullish scenario. While the CRO price hovered at $0.12, conservative targets at $0.14 and $0.17 were issued while keeping a tight invalidation level at $0.10. If market conditions were genuinely bullish, the CRO price would have propelled impulsively towards the first target by now. Unfortunately, the bulls could not maintain support and fell beneath the descending trend channel again.