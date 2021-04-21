Chiliz price stabilized at the 100 twelve-hour simple moving average (SMA) during the recent sell-off offering market participants a precise level to trade against if the intra-day pattern unfolds as expected. The potential formation of a right shoulder will facilitate a timely entry point amidst the volatility.

Theta price has been trading between a specific range in the past four days and awaits a clear breakout as it is close to the key resistance level of $12.

Litecoin price is facing significant selling pressure as large holders are selling their positions. This could quickly drive LTC down to new lows if a crucial support level fails to hold.