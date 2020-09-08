Bitcoin whales are “buying the dip,” on-chain metrics show
According to the recent on-chain metrics, the large cryptocurrency investors, also known as whales, may be ready to buy the dip after the recent BTC sell-off below $10,000. In particular, the growing inflows of stablecoins to top cryptocurrency exchanges may signal that people looking into buying opportunities as BTC is hovering around the critical support area of $10,000.
Tron Price Analysis: TRX seems ready to jump to $0.04, based on technical indicators
TRON (TRX), the 13th-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.34 billion, has been recovering on Tuesday. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $0.0331 by press time. TRX/USD is the best-performing cryptocurrency out of top-20 as Bitcoin, and other major altcoins are deep in the red.
Zcash Price Prediction: ZEC bounces off a substantial support level targeting $80
Zcash had one of the worst crashes in the market, losing more than 25% of its value in just one day. ZEC bulls are trying to recover after prices bounced from the daily 200-MA as there aren’t many resistance levels on the way up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC bulls ready to strike back once $11,000 is cleared
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery to the local resistance area of $10,500; however, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable so far. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,242, down from the intraday high registered at $10,442.
VeChain listing in one of the largest exchanges in Europe fails to generate bullish momentum
Austria-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda added VET, the native token of VeChain, to tradable products. In the announcement made on September 7, the company confirmed that VET was available on the platform.
BSV's 10% jump could kick start rally towards $190
Bitcoin SV has been on a run-up from the lows traded on September 4 and September 5 at $150. Before the dip, BSV/USD exchanged hands above $200 and even changed closer to $210.
ETH getting ready for the ultimate upswing to $400
The smart contract giant network continues to struggle amid surging gas fees, a situation that is putting Ethereum developers into the spotlight as the community presses for solutions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.