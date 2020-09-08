- TRX may retest $0.04, provided that the support at $0.03 is sustained.
- The coin is overbought on the longer-term timeframes.
TRON (TRX), the 13th-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.34 billion, has been recovering on Tuesday. The coin has gained nearly 9% on a day-to-day basis to trade at $0.0331 by press time. TRX/USD is the best-performing cryptocurrency out of top-20 as Bitcoin, and other major altcoins are deep in the red.
TRX/USD: The technical picture
TRON's TRX moved above 23.6% Fibo retracement for the major downside move from Aril 2018 high to November 2018 low ($0.032). This development is a bullish sign in the long run; however, let's have a closer look at the TRON's technical picture to decide whether it can return to $0.044.
On the daily chart, TRX moves within an upper part of the Bollinger Bands with the local resistance at $0.038. Once it is out of the way, the upside will gain traction with the next focus on the psychological $0.04 and $0.044, which is reinforced by 38.2% Fibo retracement for the above-mentioned downside move. Apart from that, the daily RSI points upwards, and it has not reached an overbought territory yet, which is a positive signal in the short run.
TRX/USD daily chart
Also, note how the price is moving inside the lower part of upside-looking Andrew's Pitchfork. Its lower boundary (currently at $0.031) served as a backstop for the price since the major sell-off on September 5. The price has the potential to recover to the middle line of the Pitchfork at $0.04, right above the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band.
On the other hand, a move outside the Pitchfork will negate the bullish scenario and bring more bears to the market. In this case, the sell-off may start snowballing with the next focus on $0.028 (the middle line of the BB) and $0.024 (the daily SMA50).
On the weekly chart, TRX/USD moved outside the Bollinger Band, which is a warning signal for the bulls. It means that the growth is overstretched, and the downside correction towards the upper boundary at $0.03 is imminent. The next long-term support comes at $0.02 (weekly SMA100). The RSI on the weekly chart still points upwards, though it also confirms its overbought state.
TRX/USD weekly chart
To conclude: TRX/USD is well-positioned for further growth with the initial aim at $0.04 and $0.044. However, considering an overbought state on the long-term charts, the price may be vulnerable to the downside correction. A move below $0.031-$0.03 area will cancel the bullish scenario.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
