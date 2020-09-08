- ZEC is currently trading at $59 after defending the daily 200-MA and $56 support level.
- Bulls are now fighting to stay above the daily 200-EMA at $59.81.
Zcash had one of the worst crashes in the market, losing more than 25% of its value in just one day. ZEC bulls are trying to recover after prices bounced from the daily 200-MA as there aren’t many resistance levels on the way up.
ZEC/USD daily chart
The initial crash took ZEC price as low as $50.56, and bulls managed to establish a healthy support level around $56. The price of Zcash has bounced several times from that level and the daily 200-MA, currently at $53.59.
The $56 support level is crucial because many addresses bought around that level. According to the IOMAP model, $56 and $42 are the most critical support levels. As for resistance, bulls will encounter a strong level at $71 and $83.
ZEC/USD 12-hour chart
On the 12-hour chart, the MACD is on the verge of a bull cross after the bounce from the overextended RSI. There are very few resistance levels on the way up to $80 besides the Moving Averages. The MACD in combination with the RSI should serve as a good buy signal considering the crash didn't leave too many resistance levels on the way down.
ZEC/USD 4-hour chart
ZEC appears to be in an uptrend, based on its 4-hour chart, after bulls formed a low at $51.5, followed by a higher low at $ 55.14. ZEC buyers also managed to climb above the 100-MA at $58.35. The RSI remained overextended for around two days before the bounce. The next short-term resistance point is located at $64.34, the high of the last four days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC bulls ready to strike back once $11,000 is cleared
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted a recovery to the local resistance area of $10,500; however, the upside momentum proved to be unsustainable so far. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $10,242, down from the intraday high registered at $10,442.
VeChain listing in one of the largest exchanges in Europe fails to generate bullish momentum
Austria-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda added VET, the native token of VeChain, to tradable products. In the announcement made on September 7, the company confirmed that VET was available on the platform.
BSV's 10% jump could kick start rally towards $190
Bitcoin SV has been on a run-up from the lows traded on September 4 and September 5 at $150. Before the dip, BSV/USD exchanged hands above $200 and even changed closer to $210.
ETH getting ready for the ultimate upswing to $400
The smart contract giant network continues to struggle amid surging gas fees, a situation that is putting Ethereum developers into the spotlight as the community presses for solutions.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.