Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD recovery has come to a standstill, long-term forecasts still bullish
Bitcoin bulls clawed back some ground and pushed the price above $7,000. While the near-term outlook for the first digital coin is far from rosy, as it stays below critical resistance level, the longer-term forecasts imply that BTC has a good chance to capitalize on the current crisis.
Ripple Price Analysis: 114 mln XRP transferred to exchanges, no reaction from XRP/USD
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week despite the recovery of Bitcoin above $7,000. The coin has lost 1.5% both since the beginning of the day and on a day-to-day basis. Ripple's trading volume is registered at $8.2 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $1.8 billion.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX has strong fundamentals, may resume growth towards $0.0140
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $862 million and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion. The coin has settled at $0.0128 and gained 2% on a day-to-day basis. TRX/USD hit the intraday high at $0.0131 on April 18 and retreated below $0.0130 amid general short-term bearish trend on the market.
