- XRP/USD has been oscillating in a range limited by Fibo levels.
- XRPL Monitor detected large XRP transactions.
Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week despite the recovery of Bitcoin above $7,000. The coin has lost 1.5% both since the beginning of the day and on a day-to-day basis. Ripple's trading volume is registered at $8.2 billion, while an average daily trading volume settled at $1.8 billion.
Massive XRP transactions
Over the past twenty-four hours, XRPL Monitor has detected 114 mln XRP transferred between anonymous wallets and crypto exchanges. One of the five MoneyGram ODL corridors took part as well.
In the recent 24 hours, XRPL Monitor detected massive XRP transactions between anonymous wallets and crypto exchanges including Coinone, Bithumb, CEX.IO, Bitmax.LINE.The service ant tracks XRP movements reported about ten transfers worth 114 million XRP (over $21 million).
Apart from that, about 14 million XRP was moved by a Philippines-based cryptocurrency exchange Coins.ph, via one of MoneyGram ODL corridors.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On a daily chart, XRP/USD is oscillating between 38.2% and 23.6% Fibo retracement levels for the downside move from February 2020 high ($0.2030 and $0.1700 respectively). A sustainable move in either direction is needed for the momentum to gain traction. On the upside, psychological $0.2000 reinforced by the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band may slow down the recovery and push the price towards the support lines. However, Once it is out of the way, the bullish momentum will take the price towards $0.2100 and daily SMA100 at $0.2190. The coin has been trading below this MA since the beginning of March.
On the downside, the initial support is created by $0.1800 with daily SMA50 located on approach. A sustainable move lower will open up the way towards the lower border above-mentioned consolidation channel at $0.1700. If it is broken, the sell-off may continue towards March low at $0.1129.
XRP/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD recovery has come to a standstill, long-term forecasts still bullish
Bitcoin bulls clawed back some ground and pushed the price above $7,000. While the near-term outlook for the first digital coin is far from rosy, as it stays below critical resistance level
Bitcoin bulls claw back ground above $7,200, altcoins follow the lead
The head of Asian business at the cryptocurrency platform Luno, Vijay Ayyar, believes that the next months are going to be interesting for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency market as a whole.
TRX has strong fundamentals, may resume growth towards $0.0140
TRX is the 16th largest digital asset with the current market value of $862 million and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion.
Ethereum smart contracts hit 2 million and MyEtherWallet partners with Unstoppable Domains
Activity on the Ethereum network keeps on increasing in spite of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.