Bitcoin bulls have strongly defended initial support at $9,150 after a rejection from highs close to $9,300. The price is dancing with $9,176 amid attempts to break the resistance at $9,200. Like the other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Ripple is in the red. It has lost 0.39% of its value on Thursday. The European session is likely to experience increased volatility, especially with the trend slowly turning back to bullish.

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD volatility is about to explode

Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the week. On Thursday, May 28, the second-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $206.50, down 1% since the start of the day.

XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.1949 to trade at $0.1960 At the time of writing. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a tight range for a couple of weeks with the upside limited by psychological $0.2000, while the downside guarded by $0.1900. A sustainable move in either direction will create a strong momentum that will define XRP’s fate for the nearest sessions.