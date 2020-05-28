Bitcoin Price Analysis: Is this falling wedge pattern BTC/USD fastest ticket to $10,000?
Bitcoin bulls have strongly defended initial support at $9,150 after a rejection from highs close to $9,300. The price is dancing with $9,176 amid attempts to break the resistance at $9,200. Like the other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Ripple is in the red. It has lost 0.39% of its value on Thursday. The European session is likely to experience increased volatility, especially with the trend slowly turning back to bullish.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD volatility is about to explode
Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the week. On Thursday, May 28, the second-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $206.50, down 1% since the start of the day.
Ripple Price Analysis: new sellers await XRP/USD on approach to $0.2000
XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.1949 to trade at $0.1960 At the time of writing. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a tight range for a couple of weeks with the upside limited by psychological $0.2000, while the downside guarded by $0.1900. A sustainable move in either direction will create a strong momentum that will define XRP’s fate for the nearest sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.