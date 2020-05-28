- XRP/USD movements have been limited by a tight range.
- A move towards $0.2000 si likely to be sold-off.
XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.1949 to trade at $0.1960 At the time of writing. The third-largest digital asset has been locked in a tight range for a couple of weeks with the upside limited by psychological $0.2000, while the downside guarded by $0.1900. A sustainable move in either direction will create a strong momentum that will define XRP’s fate for the nearest sessions.
Let’s have a closer look at the charts to find out what to expect next.
XRP/USD: Technical picture
On the 1-hour chart, XRP/USD has returned above a local pivotal area created by a combination of 1-hour SMA50 and SMA100 at $0.1950. However, the upside momentum is too weak to generate a strong bullish move towards the next local barrier created by 1-hour SMA200 on approach to $0.1980. The RSI also stays flat on the neutral territory, which implies the price may stay range-bound around the current level during the nearest trading hours.
XRP/USD 1-hour chart
The picture is similar on a larger time frame with the resistance at $0.1980 confirmed by 4-hour SMA50. A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction towards the above-mentioned channel resistance at $0.2000 reinforced by a combination of 4-hour SMA100 and the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band located on approach. While the RSI on the 4-hour chart has started to reverse to the upside, the momentum is not strong enough to take the price outside the range. It means, that the attempts to break above $0.2000 are likely to result in a news sell-off towards the lower boundary of the channel.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
