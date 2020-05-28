- Ethereum has been range-bound for too long.
- The first critical resistance is created by $215.00.
Ethereum (ETH) has been trading in a tight range since the start of the week. On Thursday, May 28, the second-largest digital asset by market value is changing hands at $206.50, down 1% since the start of the day.
The experts believe that Ethereum’s volatility is about to catapult with the potentially bullish outcome. Recently, the FXStreet reported on the factors behind ETH growth, which include the development activity, gas usage, mean dollar investment age, and miner’s balance.
Notably, ETH correlation to BTC has decreased to 0.32 recently, which means that the price movements of the second-largest digital coin are mostly unrelated to Bitcoin.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
ETH/USD reached the recovery high at $209.00 and retreated to $205.00 by the time of writing. The second-largest digital asst with the current market value of $23 billion has been trading in a tight range limited by $200.00 on the downside and $215.00 on the upside since the middle of May. While the price is well supported by the psychological $200.00, the recovery impulse is not strong enough to take it above the upper limit of the range.
The initial resistance is created by $210.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the above-mentioned $215.00. The next resistance levels are created at the highest level of the previous week at $217.00 and $220.00.
On the downside, if ETH breaks below $200.00, the sell-off will extend towards the lowest level of the previous week at $191.49 with weekly SMA50 and the middle line of the weekly Bollinger Band located below that level.
ETH/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
