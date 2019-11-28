BTC/USD Technical Analysis: Bitcoin is looking bullish - Watch for a break of this level
Bitcoin is looking to push higher on the hourly chart below.
The chart highlights the inverse head and shoulders formation.
Now the 7,676 resistance level is in focus as if the price breaks the level it will create a new wave high.
ETH/USD Technical Analysis: The technical pattern break sends prices higher
Ethereum has broken the bull flag chart pattern on the 30-minute chart.
The pole of the formation kicked off on Wednesday after the price hit a low of 141.44.
Sometimes patterns can come back to retest so be aware but the initial signs are good.
Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD attempting to stage rebound after bouncing off critical $0.2000 mark
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 1.30% in the session on Thursday.
XRP/USD has seen a critical bounce ahead of the $0.2000 being breached to the downside.
The next major barrier to the upside is seen at the psychological $0.2500 price mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Retains $7.5K After Bullish Breakout Upends Bear Market
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed around $7,500 on Nov. 27 after a surprise bullish reversal took markets $700 higher the previous day.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD recovery stalls on approach to $156.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $16.6 billion, has recovered from Wednesday's low of $141.40 to trade at $152.40 by press time.
LTC/USD recovery falls short of $50, levels to watch
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $3.0 billion, has retreated from Wednesday's high of $48.80 to trade marginally above the $47.00 handle.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD retreats from $0.2300
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.2250, down from the intraday high of $0.2300. Despite the recovery, the coin is moving within the downside trend capped by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 4-hour currently at $0.2305.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.