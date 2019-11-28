- Ethereum trades half a percent higher today as crypto sentiment remains mixed.
- There is a bull flag on the intraday chart that points to some more bullish momentum.
ETH/USD 30-Minute Chart
Ethereum has broken the bull flag chart pattern on the 30-minute chart.
The pole of the formation kicked off on Wednesday after the price hit a low of 141.44.
Sometimes patterns can come back to retest so be aware but the initial signs are good.
The wave high resistance is 155.95 so a break and close above that level is key.
Additional Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.18
|Today Daily Change
|1.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.74
|Today daily open
|153.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|171.45
|Daily SMA50
|176.98
|Daily SMA100
|180.86
|Daily SMA200
|214.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.02
|Previous Daily Low
|141.4
|Previous Weekly High
|186.47
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.19
|Previous Monthly High
|199.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|146.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|158.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|173.52
