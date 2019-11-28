Ethereum trades half a percent higher today as crypto sentiment remains mixed.

There is a bull flag on the intraday chart that points to some more bullish momentum.

ETH/USD 30-Minute Chart

Ethereum has broken the bull flag chart pattern on the 30-minute chart.

The pole of the formation kicked off on Wednesday after the price hit a low of 141.44.

Sometimes patterns can come back to retest so be aware but the initial signs are good.

The wave high resistance is 155.95 so a break and close above that level is key.

Additional Levels