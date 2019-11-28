Bitcoin has pushed higher to trade flat after being 2% lower earlier in the session.

Now the BTC/USD pair is looking to complete the technical inverse head and shoulders pattern.

BTC/USD 1-Hour Chart

Bitcoin is looking to push higher on the hourly chart below.

The chart highlights the inverse head and shoulders formation.

Now the 7,676 resistance level is in focus as if the price breaks the level it will create a new wave high.

Beyond that, the 8K level could be the next target for the bulls.

Additional Levels