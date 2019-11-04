Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, down some 0.30% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD price action is moving within a narrowing pennant structure, subject to a breakout.

Big resistance barrier should be noted at $9500, a breakdown here could provide a fresh wave to buying pressure.

Ethereum price is trading in the green, up 2.70% the session on Monday.

ETH/USD price action is largely narrowing, which has been in the case for going on six weeks now.

A strong barrier of resistance is observed at the psychological $200 mark.

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.55% in the session on Friday.

XRP/USD is struggling to push back above the $0.3000 price mark.

Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.