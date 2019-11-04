Ripple's XRP technical analysis: XRP/USD big $0.3000 barrier

Ripple's XRP price is trading with the red by some 1.55% in the session on Friday.

XRP/USD is struggling to push back above the $0.3000 price mark.

Should the bulls break down 0.3000, it would likely open the door to a fresh wave of selling pressure.

XRP/USD weekly chart

The price is being capped by the chunky barrier at $0.3000, which appears to be the key to greater upside pressure.

XRP/USD daily chart

Should the bulls manage to force a daily breakout and retest of $0.3000, it may invite further buying momentum.

Spot rate: 0.2918

Relative change: +0.45%

High: 0.2926

Low: 0.2897