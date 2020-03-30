Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854, but the further upside seems to be limited by $6,300 that served as an upside barrier for the best part of the previous week.

Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58. The strongly bullish trend hints that buyers are just getting started. Unlike, the weekend session where low trading volume gave the bulls leeway, the prevailing session is supported by increased trading activity across the board.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00 after a sell-off towards $124.17 during early Asian hours. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still locked in a range.