- BTC/USD recovery above $6,000 has improved the short-term technical picture.
- A strong move above $6,300-$6,500 area is needed for the recovery to gain traction.
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854, but the further upside seems to be limited by $6,300 that served as an upside barrier for the best part of the previous week.
Bitcoin's market capitalization has settled at $112.4 billion, which is 65.4% of the total digital assets market. Bitcoin's average daily trading volume is registered at $30.5 billion.
BTC/USD: On-chain statistics
Currently, there are over 43% of Bitcoin addresses are in the money, according to the statistics provided by Intotheblock. Over 1 million addresses with the aggregate value of 658K BTC have a break-even point in the range from $6,300 to $6,500, which means that this area may serve as a strong barrier for the recovery. The market volatility stays close to the recent high reached at 135.5%, while the number of active addresses retreated to 583k from 893.9k on March 26.
BTC/USD: Technical picture
BTC/USD has printed a Doji candle on a weekly chart, which means that the market is in the state of uncertainty. The recovery may be over for now, at least as long as the price stays below the psychological barrier of $7,000, strengthened by SMA100 weekly. A sustainable move above this line will improve the long-term picture and allow for a sustainable recovery towards $8,000-$8,200. This resistance area is created by a confluence of SMA50, SMA100 and SMA200 on a daily chart.
An upward-looking RSI on a daily chart implies that the recovery may gain traction.
On the downside, The critical support is created by psychological $6,000. If it is broken, the sell-off may be extended towards the recent low of $5,854. This area stopped the downside during early Asian hours on Monday. The next support is created by $5,600 (March 23 low) followed by psychological $5,000.
BTC/USD 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD sell-off rejects from upside trendline, next target is $0.1730
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1720, with over 6% gains since the beginning of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.3 billion has been moving in sync with the broader cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight
Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger
Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.