Ethereum Price Analysis: A bunch of trading orders on approach to $134.00 blocks ETH/USD recovery

- ETH/USD has been recovering after a sharp sell-off on Monday.
- Important resistance is created by psychological $134.00.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $14.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $11 billion managed to recover above $131.00 after a sell-off towards $124.17 during early Asian hours. Despite the upside momentum, the coin is still locked in a range.
With just over 4% ETH accounts in the money now, ETH/USD may be vulnerable to further losses unless it breaks above the upper boundary of the short-term channel. As over 500k of ETH addresses have their break-even point around $134.00, Ethereum bulls might find it hard to make their way above this level.
ETH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, ETH/USD recovery is capped by $133.00. This resistance is created by a combination of SMA100, SMA200 and the upper line of the Bollinger Band on a 1-hour chart. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on the above-said $134.00 and $140.00. The next resistance comes at $142.00, which is the highest level since March 27.
On the downside, the first support is created by psychological $130.00 followed by SMA50 1-hour at $129.60. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on Asian low of $124.17 and psychological $120.00.
ETH/USD 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD bulls trapped as $6,300 proves a hard nut to crack
Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $6,280, having gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis. Notably, the first digital asset has recovered from the intraday low registered at $5,854.
Ripple's Price Analysis: XRP/USD sell-off rejects from upside trendline, next target is $0.1730
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1720, with over 6% gains since the beginning of the day. The third-largest digital asset with the current market value of $7.3 billion has been moving in sync with the broader cryptocurrency market.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD triangle breakout puts $50 in sight
Litecoin price is just as bullish as the other major cryptocurrencies on Monday. From an opening value of $37.12, LTC/USD has grown by 3.92% to trade at $38.58.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin paces towards $7,000 amid extreme fear and volatility
The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, a platform developed by Alternative.me shows Bitcoin at extreme fear (precisely at 10). On Sunday, the Fear &Greed Index was at 12, similar to last week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Coronavirus will either kill Bitcoin or make it stronger
Bitcoin is about to finish the second positive week in a row. The first digital coin has recovered from $5,680 and came close to psychological $7,000 during the week.