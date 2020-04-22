Bitcoin price is trading in positive territory, up 1.60% in the second half of the session.

BTC/USD tested the big $7000, being hit within another rejection suggesting vulnerabilities to the downside.

The next major downside target is eyed at $6500, which if breached could invite a huge wave of selling.

Ethereum price is trading in the green by 6.35% in the session on Wednesday.

ETH/USD remains stuck within the confinements of a bearish flag structure.

Price action has been consolidating since 13 March, after the falling.

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by 3.35 % in the session on Wednesday.

LTC/USD is moving within a narrowing range block structure, explosive breakout eyed.

Following a daily bear flag breakout, vulnerabilities have remained tilted to the downside.