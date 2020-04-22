Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD must break above $200 to escape the bear market

  • Ethereum price is trading in the green by 6.35% in the session on Wednesday. 
  • ETH/USD remains stuck within the confinements of a bearish flag structure. 
  • Price action has been consolidating since 13 March, after the falling. 

 

ETH/USD daily chart

Supply remains heavy from the range of $175 up to $190, ahead of the $200 retest. 

ETH/USD 60-minute chart

Price action smashed out to the upside from a bullish pennant structure, inviting a fresh wave of buying pressure, hourly supply zone seen just ahead.

 

Spot rate:                      153.38

Relative change:          +6.35%

High:                             183.39

Low:                              170.06

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 182.27
Today Daily Change 11.29
Today Daily Change % 6.60
Today daily open 170.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 162.34
Daily SMA50 158.15
Daily SMA100 184.74
Daily SMA200 172.19
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 174.84
Previous Daily Low 168.42
Previous Weekly High 175.11
Previous Weekly Low 148.3
Previous Monthly High 252.76
Previous Monthly Low 89.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 172.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 170.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 167.98
Daily Pivot Point S2 164.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 161.55
Daily Pivot Point R1 174.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 177.84
Daily Pivot Point R3 180.84

 

 

Crypto market rocking the cradle

Crypto market rocking the cradle

The cryptocurrency market continues with its already typical endless pauses. This pattern is emphasizing even more that bipolarity of behaviour between the halt and the action.

XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams

XRP/USD stuck in a range below $0.1900 as Ripple sue YouTube for scams

Ripple's XRP settled above $0,1850. The third-largest digital asset has been range-bound since the beginning of the week. The coin has gained 1% since the beginning of the day and stayed unchanged on a day-to-day basis.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA

Tron Price Analysis: TRX/USD focus on staying above the 50-day SMA

Tron price is still range bound between the range limit at $0.0140 and $0.0120. The sideways action followed steady recovery from the lows recorded on March 12 around $0.00722 (Fibonacci swing low). 

A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00

A decisive move above daily SMA200 heralds ETH/USD recovery to $200.00

Ethereum is among the winners of stablecoins rise, according to the resent research, published by blockchain analytics firm Messari. The experts noted that the interest to the stable coins has grown significantly in recent months.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving

Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000. 

