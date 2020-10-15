Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and IOTA – European Wrap 15 October

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC upward movement inhibited by $11,700 resistance line

The premier cryptocurrency has been on a major upswing since September 23, as it has gone up from $10,225 to $11,285, since then. Of late, the price movement has become a little lethargic. However, it should be noted that this is probably a short-term retracement before the price resumes its upward movement. Read more ...

Ethereum nears the make or breakpoint

Ethereum carries on with the dance between the support at $370 and the short term resistance at $385. On the upside, $390 remains the most vigorous resistance and the barrier to the action above $400. If retested and broken, Ethereum will quickly rush above $400, shifting the focus to $500. However, if the resistance remains intact, a reversal could come into the picture, pulling Ether to the 100 SMA support on the 4-hour chart. Read More ...

IOTA Price Forecast: IOT regaining ground to $0.3

IOTA's bulls are working around the clock, searching for substantial support following a rejection the digital asset encountered marginally under $0.3. Recovery ensued from the support established at $0.23. However, the uptrend targeting $0.30 and $0.4 delayed due to the intensifying bearish grip. Read more ...

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC upward movement inhibited by $11,700 resistance line

The premier cryptocurrency has been on a major upswing since September 23, as it has gone up from $10,225 to $11,285, since then. Of late, the price movement has become a little lethargic. However, it should be noted that this is probably a short-term retracement before the price resumes its upward movement. Read more ...