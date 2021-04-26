Bitcoin price shows some strength for the first time in three days as it surged toward a crucial supply zone. Since the pioneer crypto and the stock market have shown signs of being in sync since early this year, the cryptocurrency ecosystem might feel the ripples of the market’s earnings season, set to happen this week.

Chainlink price has seen a massive rebound in the past 24 hours as the entire cryptocurrency market recovered significantly. The digital asset doesn’t face a lot of resistance ahead.

Dogecoin price could be on the verge of a massive upswing that could retest its recently set up all-time highs.