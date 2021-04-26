- Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone.
- A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459.
- DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
Dogecoin price could be on the verge of a massive upswing that could retest its recently set up all-time highs.
Dogecoin price prepares for lift-off
Dogecoin price has been trudging around the $0.231 level since it crashed nearly 62% a few days ago. Now, DOGE seems to be trying to break past a crucial supply zone that extends from $0.262 to $0.302.
A successful breach of this area could form a foothold that allows the meme-themed cryptocurrency to retest its all-time high at $0.459.
Additionally, if such a move were to occur, the SuperTrend indicator’s sell signal flashed on April 21 will flip bullish and signal a shift in trend to the upside.
Following this, DOGE will need to slice through the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.345 and the resistance barrier at $0.42 to reach its intended target.
DOGE/USDT 4-hour chart
Based on IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, Dogecoin price will face relatively minor resistance levels.
Roughly 28,000 addresses that purchased nearly 2.82 billion DOGE are “Out of the Money.” Hence, the upswing could face selling pressure from investors who might want to break even.
DOGE IOMAP chart
Interestingly, the funding rate for Dogecoin is on a sharp recovery from being negative to almost zero, which shows that speculators are expecting DOGE to surge higher. Hence, a large portion of the crowd has turned optimistic about the meme coin.
DOGE funding rate chart
All in all, Dogecoin price looks bullish, but the catch with its bullish thesis is that it has to clear the immediate supply zone. However, a failure to stay above it or breach it will result in a correction to $0.231.
A breakdown of this level will invalidate the bullish thesis and trigger a 10% correction to $0.206.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
