- Crypto.com coin price pops higher yet again, booking 9% gains in the process.
- With the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday, CRO price rallies in thin liquidity as traders are sketchy about taking on new positions.
- Expect a false break above the technical element before a pullback materializes on the back of a big catalyst.
Crypto.com coin (CRO) price is set to break above a key technical element that normally would be promising more upside potential in normal market conditions. Markets, however, are trading at very slim volumes on Thursday as traders are holding back from entering new positions in light of the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday. With that key event highlighted by a Fed chair Powell speech, CRO price action is being pumped higher as little resistance is present, but this could result in heavy falls toward the end of this week. Market sentiment could suffer some thunderstorms as the Fedspeak could hold an underlying negative message with massive selloffs as a result.
CRO price could slip below $1
Crypto.com coin price is playing a dangerous game as the price action is getting pumped higher and inflated towards 10% of gains. Price action is also brushing against the 55-day Simple Moving Average, a key technical hurdle that has been working as a resistance cap these past few days. Once broken to the upside, CRO price could lure more investors and traders into its rally on the fear of missing out on more potential gains to come.
CRO price is thus bearing a big systemic risk as that pop higher might be proved short-lived, as on Friday afternoon, a big financial catalyst is lined up with the Jackson Hole Symposium that annually triggers big impact on markets, with often a binary outcome where price will trade substantially higher or lower. Expectations for this year are a cold shower from the Fed that could see a collapse in cryptocurrencies, with CRO price dropping below the low of this week and might even slip as far as $1, should the message from Fed chair Powell be that dire.
CRO/USD Daily chart
CRO price bulls could surprise the markets with a rally, should that 55-day SMA be defended during the key event from Friday. In case this indicator holds and does not let price action break below it, expect to see a massive bullish bounce that could go to $0.16 for a second test after the failure on August 3. Expect, in case CRO breaks and closes above there, to see a continuing rally toward next week towards $0.19.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
