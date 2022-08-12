- Crypto.com Coin price action sees bulls nearing the overbought level.
- CRO price could still be able to squeeze out 5%.
- Expect to see the risk of another rejection and bulls being flushed out of their position in the aftermath.
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) price action is looking to execute a bullish breakout above $0.16. Ignorant bulls will try to be part of that rally, but that could prove a big mistake as a few risks need to be taken into account to be sure that this rally still has legs. With a few elements set to offer resistance one possible outcome is for there to be a rebound off the $0.16 level leading to a pullback, where traders can then pick up some CRO at around $0.13.
CRO price set to make the same mistake twice
Crypto.com Coin price action has had a rough patch of trying to plant a flag above the monthly R1 this week. After several attempts, it took Thursday finally to be able to penetrate above it, although bulls failed to close above the level yet again. The ‘inverted hammer’ formation from Thursday only shows how largely bears are on watch and waiting for the right moment to go short.
CRO price also has a few other elements going against it besides the price action from this week, with the earlier rejection in the beginning of August against that $0.16, making it a good candidate for a double top rejection. To make matters worse, the Relative Strength Index is nearing the overbought area, which means that news buyers and new bulls will refrain from stepping in, seeing a limited profit horizon.
CRO/USD Daily chart
The best approach is to wait for signs of conviction, such as a daily close above $0.16 – to limit the risk of jumping in on a false break. The second scenario is to wait for the drop back to $0.13 and to scoop up some price action in CRO there. The overall target to the upside is set for $20, which would be a 27% return should bulls try to get in after the breakout above $0.16.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
