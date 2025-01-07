Crypto Today: Traders book $500M losses as BTC, XRP, and PEPE, tumble on hawkish Fed fears

- The cryptocurrency sector shrank 6% in 24 hours as the aggregate market cap dropped to $3.2 trillion on Tuesday.
- Cryptocurrencies traders witnessed over $500 million in liquidations as markets reacted negatively to upbeat US jobs data.
- Bitcoin price plunged as low as $97,000, down 4% from the $102,750 rally recorded after US Fed VP Barr resigned on Monday.
- BTC, ETH and XRP market caps suffered losses in excess of 5%, with prominent memecoins DOGE, SHIB and PEPE taking double-digit haircuts.
Bitcoin Market Updates: BTC plunges to $97K
- Bitcoin’s winning start to 2025 came to an abrupt end on Tuesday and BTC prices plunged 6% from $102,750 before finding support at the $97,000 mark.
- Bitcoin ETFs recorded $987 million inflows on January 6, buoyed by US Fed VP Michael Barr's resignation on Monday.
Altcoin market updates: XRP, ADA, AVAX surrender 2025 gains as US jobs data hints at a hawkish Fed
Mega cap altcoins suffered considerable losses during the abrupt market crash on Tuesday, as the global crypto market saw over $220 billion outflows over the last 24 hours.
Global Crypto Market Capitalization, January 7, 2025 | Source: TradingView
The likes of Avalanche, Chainlink, and Ripple (XRP) experienced considerable losses, as the massive market liquidation caught over-leveraged bulls unawares.
- Avalanche (AVAX) price declined 11% as bears forced a correction from the seven-day time frame peak of $45 to $33.
- Chainlink also slid 10.4% as LINK price came within whiskers of losing the $20 support.
- Ripple (XRP) price also witnessed a sizable 7% loss on the day, as long-term investors were spotted booking profits.
Chart of the day: Traders book $500 million losses amid Crypto crash
The cryptocurrency market experienced a sharp decline over the last 24 hours, with the total market capitalization shrinking by 6% to $3.2 trillion.
Futures traders faced liquidations exceeding $500 million, as market sentiment turned bearish following stronger-than-expected JOLTs job openings data in the United States.
This data reinforced expectations of a hawkish Federal Reserve policy.
According to the liquidation heatmap, Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) led the losses, with $8.16 million and $4.93 million liquidated, respectively.
Crypto Market Liquidations, January 7, 2025 | Source: Coinglass
Altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Solana (SOL) also saw significant liquidation volumes of $3.86 million and $3.72 million. In total, 146,478 traders were liquidated, with the largest single liquidation order, worth $11.94 million, recorded on Binance in the ETH/USDT pair.
The downturn followed comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who hinted at fewer rate cuts for Q1 2025 during the December 17 FOMC meeting.
The hotter-than-expected JOLTs data amplified concerns of prolonged monetary tightening, further dampening investor confidence.
As Trump’s January 20 inauguration approaches, Cabinet announcements and potential market-positive speculation may provide some relief.
It remains to be seen whether the crypto market will recover from its initial bearish reaction or continue its downward trajectory
Crypto news updates:
- Coinbase Granted Rare Legal Appeal in Ongoing SEC Case
Coinbase has secured an important legal breakthrough in its battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the Southern District of New York has granted the cryptocurrency exchange a rare interlocutory appeal, allowing it to challenge the SEC’s claims in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.
The SEC alleges that Coinbase operates as an unregistered exchange, broker-dealer, and offers unregistered securities through its staking program.
The ruling also pauses ongoing district court proceedings while the appeal is reviewed.
- CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam Resigns, Calls for Stronger Crypto Oversight
Rostin Behnam, Chair of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has announced his resignation effective January 20.
His four-year tenure was defined by aggressive enforcement actions in the digital asset space and calls for stricter regulatory oversight of crypto markets.
Behnam emphasized the need for disciplined regulation to address the growing regulatory gaps in the sector.
During his leadership, the CFTC took significant actions, including securing a $4.3 billion settlement with Binance for operating an unlicensed derivatives platform in the U.S.
- Canadian PM Front-Runner Pierre Poilievre Advocates for Crypto and DeFi
Pierre Poilievre, leader of Canada’s Conservative Party and a front-runner for the position of Prime Minister, following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, has emerged as a strong proponent of cryptocurrency and decentralized finance (DeFi).
Poilievre opposes central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and supports treating crypto assets like commodities for tax purposes.
His platform includes favorable regulations for blockchain companies and promoting cryptocurrency as a hedge against economic instability.
Poilievre has demonstrated a personal interest in digital assets, having invested in the Purpose Bitcoin ETF in 2022.
He has actively opposed CBDC implementation, backing Bill C-400 to regulate them while advocating for Canadians’ right to use Bitcoin and other digital currencies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
