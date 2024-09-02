Digital asset products witnessed net outflows totaling $305 million after a previous week of high inflows.

Crypto investment products witnessed a setback last week, recording net outflows of $305 million as August came to a close. According to CoinShares' weekly report on Monday, the majority of outflows stemmed from Bitcoin ETF investors, showing the asset's sensitivity to interest rate cuts.

Crypto products end last week of August with $305 million outflows

The crypto investment landscape flipped to net outflows last week, reaching $305 million after a previous week of inflows, according to CoinShares' weekly report. CoinShares stated that the outflows are largely a result of a general negative sentiment across crypto investment providers and regions.

Weekly Crypto Asset Flows

On the geographical plane, the US had the highest share of outflows, totaling $318 million. The high outflows may have resulted from "stronger-than-expected" macroeconomic data, which lowered the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September.

Germany and Sweden also recorded outflows of $7.3 million and $4.3 million, respectively. However, Canada and Switzerland saw positive flows despite the general negativity, recording $13.2 million and $5.5 million in inflows, respectively. Hong Kong, Australia and Brazil also witnessed slight inflows last week.

Bitcoin ETFs were hit the hardest among asset classes, recording outflows of $319 million. The sudden outflows may result from Bitcoin's sensitivity to interest rate cuts. It also aligns with BTC's recent price decline, which dropped below $59K on Friday.

The price decline has attracted whales who have been withdrawing from exchanges in the past few days. Lookonchain data revealed earlier on Monday that a large whale wallet withdrew 1,100 BTC worth $64.26 million from Binance.

Amid Bitcoin ETF outflows, short Bitcoin ETF investment products recorded inflows for the second week in a row, totaling $4.4 million. The inflows were the highest the product has seen since March, indicating bearish investors are becoming active.

Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs witnessed outflows of $5.7 million last week, stretching its outflow record to a third consecutive week. On the other hand, Solana investment products saw inflows totaling $7.6 million.