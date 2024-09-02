- Digital asset products witnessed net outflows totaling $305 million after a previous week of high inflows.
- Bitcoin recorded the highest outflows, shedding $318 million as expectations of the Fed cutting interest rates by September declined.
- Ethereum products also saw outflows of $5.7 million, while Solana saw inflows of $7.6 million.
Crypto investment products witnessed a setback last week, recording net outflows of $305 million as August came to a close. According to CoinShares' weekly report on Monday, the majority of outflows stemmed from Bitcoin ETF investors, showing the asset's sensitivity to interest rate cuts.
Crypto products end last week of August with $305 million outflows
The crypto investment landscape flipped to net outflows last week, reaching $305 million after a previous week of inflows, according to CoinShares' weekly report. CoinShares stated that the outflows are largely a result of a general negative sentiment across crypto investment providers and regions.
Weekly Crypto Asset Flows
On the geographical plane, the US had the highest share of outflows, totaling $318 million. The high outflows may have resulted from "stronger-than-expected" macroeconomic data, which lowered the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting interest rates by 50 basis points in September.
Germany and Sweden also recorded outflows of $7.3 million and $4.3 million, respectively. However, Canada and Switzerland saw positive flows despite the general negativity, recording $13.2 million and $5.5 million in inflows, respectively. Hong Kong, Australia and Brazil also witnessed slight inflows last week.
Bitcoin ETFs were hit the hardest among asset classes, recording outflows of $319 million. The sudden outflows may result from Bitcoin's sensitivity to interest rate cuts. It also aligns with BTC's recent price decline, which dropped below $59K on Friday.
The price decline has attracted whales who have been withdrawing from exchanges in the past few days. Lookonchain data revealed earlier on Monday that a large whale wallet withdrew 1,100 BTC worth $64.26 million from Binance.
A whale wallet withdrew 1,100 $BTC($64.26M) from #Binance 21 mins ago.— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) September 2, 2024
Address:
1KuPikhUYtHz3fmSQ2UvotpUuN672NuEcm pic.twitter.com/KDBSYfkiZK
Amid Bitcoin ETF outflows, short Bitcoin ETF investment products recorded inflows for the second week in a row, totaling $4.4 million. The inflows were the highest the product has seen since March, indicating bearish investors are becoming active.
Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs witnessed outflows of $5.7 million last week, stretching its outflow record to a third consecutive week. On the other hand, Solana investment products saw inflows totaling $7.6 million.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin recovers from last week's slump, but downside bias persists
Bitcoin rises 2% on Monday after losing more than 10% in the past week. CryptoQuant's Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index is falling, suggesting a decrease in investors' interest and activity in Coinbase. US spot Bitcoin ETFs registered outflows last week, and a whale wallet deposited BTC worth more than $240 million in Binance.
XRP Army argues need for DAO, slams Ripple for lack of decentralization
Ripple (XRP) Army constitutes of community members that hold the token and entities that run validator nodes for the altcoin. The community members are currently debating on X the benefits of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the XRP Ledger.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin at risk of further decline, Ethereum recovers to $2,500, XRP holds steady at $0.55
Bitcoin and Ethereum gain ground on Monday after opening September in the red. XRP hovers around $0.55 as pro-crypto attorneys discuss the impact of a possible SEC appeal to the Ripple lawsuit ruling. Cardano rises slightly after successfully completing its Chang Hard Fork network upgrade.
Top 3 meme coins Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe: On-chain metrics show undervalued valuations amid rising activity
Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) prices rise slightly on Monday. The three meme coins’ on-chain activity shows a slowdown in whale activity, while DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE remain undervalued. Traders looking for an entry into the meme coin could open a position in DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE as the assets remain undervalued.
Bitcoin: Will BTC continue its ongoing decline?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $59,000 on Friday, but it has lost 7.5% this week so far after being rejected around the daily resistance of $65,000. The decline is supported by lower demand from the US spot Bitcoin ETFs, which registered a net outflow of $103.8 million, falling Bitcoin's Coinbase Premium Index, and a spike in Network Realized Profit/Loss.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.