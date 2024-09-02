Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin breaks below $58,800 support level

Bitcoin price closes below the $58,783 support level, suggesting a continuation of the downward trend.

Ethereum price finds resistance around its trendline pullback, eyeing a decline ahead.

Ripple price closes below the 200-day EMA at $0.552, signaling a bearish move on the horizon.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP) prices close below their key support level, suggesting a decline on the horizon. Moreover, Ethereum's (ETH) price was rejected around its resistance level, signaling a continuation of its downward trend.

Bitcoin price is poised for a downward trend as it breaks below its support level

Bitcoin price closed below the $58,783 support level on Sunday and made a low of $57,201. On Monday, it trades slightly higher by 0.56% at $57,674.

If the $59,560 level, its 50% price retracement level, holds as resistance, it could continue to decline to retest its daily support level at $56,000.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) on the daily chart trade below their neutral levels of 50 and zero, respectively. Both indicators suggest weak momentum and a continuation of its downward trend.

BTC/USDT daily chart

However, Bitcoin's price breaks above the $59,560 level support and closes above $62,042, its 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (drawn from a high in late July to a low in early August). In that case, the bearish thesis will be invalidated. BTC could rise by 5.5% to revisit its daily resistance level at $65,379.

Ethereum price is set for a downturn after retesting its resistance barrier

Ethereum price retested its broken ascending trendline (formed by connecting multiple low levels from August 7) around $2,619 on August 29 and declined by 4% in the next three days. On Monday, it trades slightly higher by 1% at $2,445.



If the previously broken ascending trendline at $2,619 continues to act as resistance, ETH could continue to decline by 5% to retest its August 8 low of $2,327.

The daily chart's RSI and AO are trading below the neutral levels of 50 and zero. These momentum indicators strongly indicate bearish dominance.

ETH/USDT daily chart

If ETH breaks above the $2,619 level and closes above the daily resistance at $2,927, forming a higher high on the daily chart, this would invalidate the bearish thesis, and it could rally 11% to retest its weekly resistance level at $3,236.

Ripple price is set for a fall as it closes below its 200-day EMA

Ripple price closed below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.552 on Sunday. As of Monday, it trades 0.4% higher to $0.564, facing resistance from the 200-day EMA.

If the 200-day EMA continues to hold as resistance and closes below $0.544, its daily support level XRP could decline by 10% to retest its August 7 low of $0.492.

The RSI and AO are trading below the neutral levels of 50 and zero on the daily chart. These momentum indicators signal a continuation of the bearish dominance and impending fall in prices on the horizon.

XRP/USDT daily chart

On the other hand, if the Ripple price closes above the $0.626 daily resistance level, it would shift the market structure by creating a higher high on the daily chart, potentially leading to a 5.3% rise to revisit the July 31 high of $0.658.